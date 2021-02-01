How to avoid work-from-home burnout

Telecommuting has its perks, but it can also make you feel unmotivated, isolated, easily distracted, and overwhelmed. Here are six tips to help you stave off burnout.

1. Create a morning routine

Wake up 30 to 90 minutes before work, and establish rituals that set a positive tone for your day. Ease into your morning by stretching, taking a shower, listening to a podcast, making a smoothie, or reading the newspaper.

2. Connect with colleagues



Check-in with your coworkers every morning and schedule virtual coffee breaks to keep up morale and maintain a sense of community. If you want to discuss a project, pick up the phone or hop on a video call rather than send an email.

3. Take effective breaks

Stepping away from your computer periodically allows you to recharge and renews your motivation. Go for a walk (without your phone), listen to a guided meditation, clean up your desk, read a magazine article, or put on some music and dance.

4. Exercise every day

Regular physical activity clears your mind and relieves stress. It also helps you sleep better, gives you more energy, and boosts your self-confidence. Make exercise a priority by scheduling a morning run, afternoon spin class, or bedtime yoga session the way you would a work meeting.

5. Make time to cook

Putting together a snack or meal from scratch is therapeutic because it helps you tap into your creativity and feel productive. Cooking with fresh ingredients will also ensure you’re eating nutritious food that gives you the energy you need to get through the day.

6. Establish boundaries

Set office hours and stick to them. Don’t let your workday bleed into your evenings and weekends, as that free time is crucial to your well-being. Send your coworkers a sign-off email at the end of the day, then transition from work to relaxation by going for a walk or taking your kids to the park.

If you’re struggling to work from home and feel like you might be approaching burnout, don’t hesitate to speak with a mental health professional.

Symptoms of burnout

The tell-tale signs that you’re approaching burnout include (but aren’t limited to) chronic fatigue, increased irritability, lack of motivation, loss of enjoyment, trouble concentrating, anxiety, and feelings of isolation or detachment.