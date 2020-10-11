Interesting Things to Know
How to avoid work-from-home scams
For many people, the prospect of working from home is alluring. While it’s easy to find opportunities online, you should be aware that some job offers are created by people with dishonest intentions.
Detecting scams
Scams on job boards and social media are increasingly common. However, fraudsters tend to use similar tactics that can make it easier for you to identify an illegitimate offer. For example, if the supposed employer doesn’t use a corporate email or offers you the position without an in-person or video interview, the job is probably a scam.
Another red flag is the promise of quick, easy money with little to no professional experience. This is often emphasized with flashy graphics and a job description that contains plenty of exclamation marks but few details about the business. Always research a company before you pursue an employment opportunity to ensure the offer is legitimate. If you can’t find an address or phone number for a business’ head office, for example, it’s likely the company doesn’t exist.
Finally, any request for money should be an immediate red flag, whether it’s for a training program or application fee. To learn more about fraudulent job offers, or to report a work-from-home scam, visit the Federal Trade Commission’s website.
Interesting Things to Know
Celebrating Columbus Day, day of discovery, Oct. 12
It was 528 years ago, in 1492, Christopher Columbus discovered the new world.
But Columbus remains a mysterious and controversial figure who has been variously described as one of the greatest mariners in history, a visionary genius, a mystic, but also called some not so flattering names.
Columbus’s enterprise to find a westward route to Asia grew out of his practical experience as well as his considerable reading in geographical and theological literature. He settled for a time in Portugal but was unable to enlist support for his project.
He moved to Spain, where, through a combination of good luck and persuasiveness, he gained the support of the Catholic monarchs, Isabel and Fernando.
The widely published report of his voyage of 1492 made Columbus famous throughout Europe and secured for him the title of Admiral of the Ocean Sea and further royal patronage. Columbus, who never abandoned the belief that he had reached Asia, led three more expeditions to the Caribbean.
A great navigator and mariner he was, but Columbus had his shortcomings. Later in his life, he was known as a failed administrator and a naive entrepreneur.
Whatever his greatness and shortcomings were, he remains one of the most daring and successful mariners of all time.
Interesting Things to Know
How a circular economy could help protect the planet
While it might seem like an unattainable goal, an increasing number of people and corporations are striving to create a waste-free planet. Here’s a closer look at why.
The current reality
Around the world, roughly two-thirds of raw materials extracted from the Earth get thrown away. Minerals, ores, fossil fuels, and biomass are discarded as waste and emitted as pollution. Unlike natural ecosystems, which endlessly recycle resources, most of the industrial economy is linear.
In a linear system, new raw materials are collected and transformed into goods. Often during this process, finite resources aren’t efficiently employed and the resulting by-products go unused. Additionally, the final products are typically discarded when they break or no longer serve their original purpose. Not only is a linear approach detrimental to the environment, but it’s also expensive and unsustainable.
The way forward
In a circular economy, resources are continuously reused and nothing is wasted. New materials are optimized at every step of their lifecycle, which reduces the environmental impacts of continuously producing new goods and can strengthen regional economies. The model is fashioned after the endless cycling of resources in natural ecosystems.
A large-scale transition toward a circular economy requires the collaboration of governments, businesses, and consumers. Here are a few ways you can incorporate the principles of a circular economy into your daily life.
• Eat organic food that’s grown and produced locally
• Host a clothing swap or donate items you no longer wear
• Compost, recycle and reuse goods whenever possible
• Opt for modes of transportation that run on renewable resources
As climate change continues to threaten the planet, an economy that protects the environment and promotes sustainable living isn’t just sensible, it’s essential.
Interesting Things to Know
Power of attorney: top considerations
There may come a time when you’re incapable of making your own financial or medical decisions. Given this, establishing power of attorney may be a good idea. This type of legal document appoints another person to manage responsibilities on your behalf if you’re no longer able to. Here’s what you should consider.
Who should I grant power of attorney to?
The most important factor to consider when selecting someone to represent your interests is trust. Although many people appoint a family member, you can also select a close friend or adviser. Your representative should also have sufficient knowledge of medical and financial matters to make informed decisions. The responsibility can also be split between two people.
When should I grant power of attorney?
• If you’ve received a diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease
• If you plan to travel extensively and want someone back home to take care of your financial responsibilities
• If you want someone to act on your behalf during an upcoming surgery and the associated recovery period
• If paying bills and managing your finances is becoming too difficult or confusing
• If you want to be prepared in the event that an injury or illness renders you incapable of making your own decisions
Life can be unpredictable. A power of attorney document will ensure that the right person is in charge of your well-being if someday you can’t manage your responsibilities on your own.
Interesting Things to Know
6 ways to protect yourself from cyberbullies
Social media plays an important role in the lives of today’s youth. While it offers a great way to stay in touch with friends and family, it also exposes users to harassment online. Here are six strategies to share with your teen to minimize their risk of being targeted by cyberbullies.
1. Protect your passwords
Don’t share your online passwords with anyone, even if you’re sure they won’t be used maliciously. You should also use a different password for each account.
2. Check your privacy settings
3. Only share G-rated media
It may seem silly and fun to share racy photos or videos, but these could be used against you by cyberbullies.
4. Think before you post
Since you can’t rely on tone of voice or body language, what you write on the internet or in a text message can easily be taken the wrong way. Double-check to make sure what you’re saying won’t be misunderstood.
5. Don’t open suspicious messages
Whether it’s a direct message (DM) from a stranger or an instant message from a known bully, it’s best not to engage at all with those who may be up to no good.
6. Log out of your accounts
If you access your social media accounts on a shared computer, make sure to always log out at the end of your session.
In addition, it’s a good idea to Google your own name once in a while to see what pops up. If you find something that cyberbullies may target you for, such as an image or message that portrays you in a negative light, try to have it taken down by the site administrators.
Interesting Things to Know
A look at the modern business woman
When women contribute to the business world, they often bring a fresh perspective that helps companies to accelerate their growth. Studies have demonstrated that gender diversity in corporate settings increases productivity and innovation.
What’s more, women tend to bring a more humane leadership style to the table, one based on inclusivity and the empowerment of marginalized voices. This open-minded and collaborative attitude has been shown to improve a corporate team’s performance, products, and decision-making.
Obstacles to overcome
Women continue to face numerous challenges in the business world. For one, the wage gap persists with full-time female employees making an average of $0.82 for every dollar earned by men in the same position. This disparity is even wider for women of color, Native American women, and recent immigrants.
Additionally, women in business are less likely than men to apply and be considered for management roles. Often, this is due to implicit or explicit bias among male employers. Another factor is the persistence of traditional gender roles among many couples, which leave women disproportionately responsible for childcare and household tasks. Without a proper support system, it’s difficult for women to strike a balance and advance in the workplace.
Yet despite these hurdles, many women are thriving in the business world, and companies, as well as communities, are the better for it.
Networking resources
Women in business often lack the support and funding that have allowed men to be successful. Here are a few of the business organizations in the United States that offer resources, knowledge, and encouragement to women.
• American Business Women’s Association (abwa.org)
• National Association for Female Executives (nafe.com)
• The Committee of 200 (c200.org)
• National Association of Women Business Owners (nawbo.org)
• Ellevate Network (ellevatenetwork.com)
Interesting Things to Know
Put a stop to dangerous selfies
These days, selfies feature prominently on social media. Often taken with the front-facing camera on a smartphone, these self-portraits range from simple smiles to elaborate poses in exotic locations. While most selfies are harmless, some people are willing to put themselves in hazardous situations to get the perfect shot. This might involve posing for a photo:
• Near a wild animal such as a shark, tiger, or bear
• At the edge of a cliff, rooftop, or balcony railing
• Close to a moving train or other vehicles
• With a loaded weapon
• In or around fast-moving water
Unfortunately, over the last few years, there’s been a rise in so-called dangerous selfies with fatal consequences for hundreds of people around the world. Luckily there’s a way you can help quash this deadly trend. If someone you know posts a selfie taken in a dangerous circumstance, don’t encourage their actions by “liking” the photo. Instead, send the person a private message to voice your concerns for their safety.
Bans on selfie sticks
Selfie sticks — which allow users to hold their camera at a distance and capture a wider backdrop — are prohibited at an increasing number of tourist sites and events around the world because they pose a safety risk.
