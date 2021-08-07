How to be a courteous driver

If you want to be a courteous driver who respects other road users, you should avoid making these risky, and sometimes illegal, maneuvers:

1. Tailgating

2. Cutting off other vehicles

3. Not using your turn signals

4. Zigzagging in traffic

5. Driving too fast

6. Not yielding the right of way

7. Honking repeatedly without reason

8. Stopping on the pedestrian crosswalk at an intersection

9. Making vulgar hand gestures or shouting insults

In addition, you should steer clear of driving too close to cyclists and pedestrians, passing them without slowing down and not giving them the right of way. You should also avoid going through puddles at full speed when driving past them.

Furthermore, it’s useful to keep in mind that not all irritating or dangerous maneuvers performed by other motorists are done deliberately. It’s essential to stay calm if another driver makes a mistake. Likewise, if you make a blunder, issuing an apologetic hand gesture can help diffuse the situation.

Lastly, if someone helps you out when making a turn or changing lanes on a crowded street, remember to thank them with a wave. Courtesy is more than just not being rude.