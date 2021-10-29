How to be a good customer

As a customer, you may think you’re entitled to a certain level of service. After all, how many times have you heard the phrase “the customer is always right”? Courtesy, however, is a two-way street. Here are some things you can do that will make you a better customer in restaurants, stores, and other businesses.

• Be courteous. Treat employees as you would like to be treated yourself.

• Be calm. Don’t lash out at an employee for something they have no control over, such as the store’s return policy.

• Be patient. Everyone needs to start somewhere. Getting impatient with a new employee won’t make them serve you any faster.

• Be respectful. Mind the rules in the establishments you frequent. For example, don’t get in the express lane at the grocery store if you have more than the maximum number of items allowed.

• Be punctual. Don’t show up late for your reservation. If you need to cancel, give the restaurant, salon, or other business as much notice as possible.

• Be clean. Don’t leave your dirty Kleenex, napkins, and other garbage all over the place.

• Be attentive. There’s nothing ruder than talking on the phone while being served. Put the call on hold and acknowledge the person serving you.

Finally, a simple please and thank you can go a long way. Always be appreciative and polite when being served.