How to be a more patient person

As we embrace the summer season and enjoy the reopening of local swimming pools and beaches, it is paramount to revisit the fundamentals of water safety. While popular media often portrays drowning as a dramatic, thrashing struggle, the reality is far more insidious. The Journal of Safety Research highlights that drowning victims, regardless of age, rarely exhibit frantic movements or cries for help, making it crucial to recognize the subtle signs of distress in the water.

In this context, children aged four and under emerge as a particularly vulnerable group. Startlingly, according to the Divers Alert Network, in 10 percent of child drownings, an adult will be present and remain oblivious to the child’s dire situation. A drowning child may show no signs of struggle, merely sinking to the bottom of a pool with arms outstretched to the sides. It is estimated that around 750 children drown each year, with nearly half of these tragic incidents occurring within 25 yards of an adult.

Contrary to common perception, noisy swimmers are not typically in immediate peril. However, there exists a critical pre-drowning phase during which victims may have a brief opportunity to scream, wave, and reach for life-saving equipment. It is imperative to never disregard thrashing or splashing in the water, as it may serve as a distress signal.

Understanding the instinctive drowning response is paramount to recognizing a potential drowning situation. It exhibits five distinct qualities that can help identify those in danger:

Silence: Drowning victims are unable to call for help, as breathing becomes their primary focus. Submergence: Their mouths sink below the surface and then resurface as they frantically try to inhale and exhale, leaving no time for verbal cries for assistance. Arm Extension: Victims extend their arms to the sides, attempting to push down on the surface to raise their mouths out of the water. However, they lack the ability to wave for help. Lack of Movement: Drowning victims cannot reach for rescue equipment or move toward a rescuer. They are unable to make voluntary movements. Upright Body Posture: A drowning person’s body remains vertical, with no visible signs of kicking. They may struggle on the surface for 20 to 60 seconds before eventually submerging completely.

In boating scenarios, individuals in the water may appear to be treading water. To determine if they are in distress, the best course of action is to simply ask if they are okay. If they are unable to respond, it is a clear indication that they require immediate assistance. Experts emphasize that rescuers have a narrow window of around 30 seconds to reach individuals in distress.

Additional signs to watch for include a drowning person’s head positioned low with water at mouth level or tilted back with the mouth open. Their eyes may be closed, and hair could obstruct their vision. They may remain vertical in the water without using their legs or exhibit slow, futile attempts to swim without making progress. Some may try to roll over onto their backs. Silence in the water should always be regarded as a potential warning sign.

It is crucial to dispel the misconception that drowning victims exhibit obvious signs of distress. Recognizing the subtle indicators of drowning, such as the absence of vocalization, submerging mouths, outstretched arms, immobility, and upright body posture, is essential in ensuring water safety. By staying vigilant and educated about these often-overlooked signs, we can help prevent tragic water-related incidents and protect the lives of those around us.