Interesting Things to Know
How to be a more patient person
It’s not unusual to be stuck in traffic, in a line at the checkout counter, or waiting in the doctor’s office.
Unless you have made a point of learning to be patient, you could become stressed, anxious, frustrated, or angry.
But your frenzy is useless.
No one is born patient. It’s a quality that has to be developed because there is a lot of waiting in our lives.
Its benefits are many. Being patient reduces stress levels and can make you a healthier person and one who can deal with difficult situations with ease and poise.
You will be better at decision-making. Patience allows you to assess situations, see the big picture and weigh the pros and cons. It makes you more understanding of the obstacles you have to overcome and more understanding of others. It’s the basis for better relationships with spouses, pals, and bosses.
How to develop patience
- Make an effort for one day to take your time and think about everything you do. At the end of the day, think about how you made smarter decisions, got along better with others, and got a better picture of what was going on.
- Slow down when the situation calls for it. If you tend to be in a rush and want everything done immediately, stop. Take a few deep breaths before you act or make a move. Getting impatient won’t make things move any faster and could have the opposite effect.
- Practice thinking before you speak. Pause and go over what you need to say. Try to avoid hurting or offending others.
Navigating retirement savings: Exploring the Choices Offered by 401(k) Plans
As traditional pension plans become increasingly rare, the responsibility of securing a comfortable retirement rests on the shoulders of individuals. For most, employer-sponsored 401(k) plans have become the go-to avenue for building retirement savings. These plans, although not directly administered by the companies themselves, offer a range of choices and are typically managed by reputable investment and financial management firms. Moreover, some employers sweeten the deal by offering matching contributions.
It’s important to note that 401(k) plans come in different flavors, providing individuals with the flexibility to tailor their savings strategies to their unique needs. Let’s explore the two main types of 401(k) plans:
- Traditional 401(k) Plan: This type allows individuals to defer taxes on both their contributions and earnings until they make withdrawals during retirement. Essentially, the money you contribute is tax-deferred, and you will be required to pay taxes on the withdrawals when the time comes. This approach can provide short-term tax benefits by lowering your taxable income during your working years.
- Roth 401(k) Plan: In contrast, the Roth version operates on a different principle. Contributions to a Roth 401(k) are made with after-tax money, meaning you pay taxes on the income before it goes into your retirement account. The primary advantage is that when you reach retirement age, your withdrawals can be made tax-free, including any earnings accrued over the years. Financial experts, such as Dave Ramsey, argue that the Roth 401(k) can be a favorable choice due to the ability to pay taxes on your money gradually, potentially avoiding higher tax rates in the future and accessing your savings free and clear.
When deciding which type of 401(k) plan is best suited for your circumstances, it’s essential to consider factors such as your current tax bracket, your projected tax bracket during retirement, and your financial goals. Consulting with a financial advisor or retirement planning professional can provide valuable insights tailored to your specific situation.
Regardless of the type of 401(k) plan you choose, the key to building a substantial retirement nest egg lies in consistent and early contributions. Starting as early as possible and maintaining a disciplined approach to regular contributions throughout your working life can significantly enhance the growth of your retirement savings.
By leveraging the power of compound interest, contributions made in the early stages of your career have the potential to generate substantial returns over time. Additionally, taking full advantage of any employer matching contributions can significantly boost your retirement savings, as it essentially provides you with free money toward your future.
Ultimately, the choices within 401(k) plans offer individuals the opportunity to take control of their financial destinies. Whether you opt for the traditional or Roth approach, the key lies in understanding the options available, aligning them with your long-term goals, and embarking on a consistent savings journey from the outset.
As you navigate the path toward a secure retirement, remember that the decisions you make today can have a profound impact on your financial well-being in the years to come. By taking advantage of the choices offered by 401(k) plans and committing to a disciplined savings strategy, you can position yourself for a more comfortable and fulfilling retirement.
Love may conquer all, but when it comes to marriage, financial planning can be the key to long-term stability, especially in midlife. Prenuptial agreements, once a topic reserved for hushed conversations are increasingly making sense for couples who wish to protect their assets and secure their financial well-being.
Financial advisor Suze Orman candidly highlights the sobering reality of marriage in America. The divorce rate for first marriages stands at 40 to 50 percent, while approximately 60 percent of second marriages end in divorce. The average median length of a first marriage is a mere eight years. In the face of such statistics, Orman urges couples to acknowledge that hope alone cannot serve as a solid financial plan.
Recognizing that marriage encompasses both love and economics, financial advisors stress the importance of discussing financial matters and considering the possibility of a prenuptial agreement before tying the knot. Couples should openly communicate about debt levels, disparities in wealth, and the potential for inheritances. Additionally, reviewing each other’s credit reports can shed light on any financial burdens or discrepancies that may impact the future.
According to a recent Harris survey, more than 36 percent of adults believe that prenuptial agreements make smart financial sense. This growing sentiment is backed by the International Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, which now considers prenups a valuable financial planning tool. Rather than solely focusing on the potential dissolution of a relationship, these agreements foster open discussions about each partner’s priorities and what they consider important, even down to matters as specific as the right to an antique chair or provisions for beloved pets.
Prenuptial agreements provide individuals with a sense of security within their relationships. By outlining financial expectations and potential scenarios, these agreements allow couples to plan for the future and ensure their financial well-being in the face of uncertainty. They offer a level of transparency and clarity that can foster trust and peace of mind.
While prenuptial agreements may not be necessary or suitable for every couple, they serve as a valuable tool for those who wish to protect their assets and establish clear financial boundaries. By approaching these discussions with openness, honesty, and a long-term perspective, couples can navigate the complexities of marriage while prioritizing their financial security.
In the realm of love, a prenuptial agreement can be seen as a practical step toward building a solid foundation for a lasting relationship. It is a testament to the evolving understanding that addressing financial matters is not a reflection of mistrust but rather a responsible approach to safeguarding one’s future.
As couples embark on the journey of marriage, they are encouraged to explore the merits of prenuptial agreements, recognizing that love and financial security can indeed coexist harmoniously.
Navigating summer work zones: Prioritizing safety for drivers and workers
As summer unfolds, so do the orange cones and temporary signs that mark the presence of highway work zones. While these zones may elicit frustration and inconvenience for drivers, they also serve as a crucial reminder to exercise caution and remain vigilant on the roads. With approximately 40,000 work zone-related crashes occurring each year, it is imperative to prioritize safety, not only for the highway workers but also for ourselves as drivers.
It is no secret that work zones pose significant risks to both the workers and drivers who navigate through them. Recognizing the severity of the situation, many states have implemented strict penalties for aggressive and reckless driving in work zones. Astonishingly, in four out of five cases where an accident in a work zone proves fatal, it is the driver who tragically loses their life. These sobering statistics underscore the need for heightened awareness and responsible driving in these areas.
So, how can we ensure the safety of ourselves and the dedicated workers who labor within these zones? Here are some essential guidelines to follow:
- Maintain a Safe Distance: One of the most common accidents in work zones is rear-end collisions. To prevent such incidents, it is crucial to keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you. Allow for ample space, and be prepared to brake or maneuver safely if needed.
- Stay Alert and Focused: Work zones present constantly changing circumstances that demand our full attention. Avoid distractions like texting or talking on the phone while driving through these areas. By remaining attentive, we can promptly respond to unexpected events and contribute to a safer environment for all.
- Respect Speed Limits: Adhering to posted speed limits is paramount in work zones. While it may be tempting to rush through these areas, remember that reducing your speed by a mere 10 miles per hour, such as going 45 miles per hour instead of 55 miles per hour through a five-mile work zone, adds only 1.2 minutes to your travel time. Those minutes are a small sacrifice to ensure the safety of everyone involved.
- Obey Flaggers: Flaggers play a vital role in directing traffic within work zones. It is crucial to respect their instructions and guidance. Remember, they are not idly standing by; they are working in a hazardous and demanding environment. By following their signals, we contribute to a smoother flow of traffic and enhance safety for everyone.
- Seek Alternate Routes: Whenever possible, consider finding alternate routes that bypass work zones. By exploring alternative paths, we can not only reduce congestion within these areas but also minimize the risks associated with navigating through active construction sites.
The majority of accidents in work zones can be attributed to drivers who follow too closely, change lanes unsafely, fail to yield, or exceed speed limits. By avoiding these unsafe practices and embracing a responsible approach to driving, we can actively contribute to reducing the occurrence of work zone-related incidents.
As the summer months progress, let us remember that the inconveniences caused by work zones are temporary, but the importance of safety on the road is enduring. By exercising caution, adhering to guidelines, and respecting the workers who tirelessly improve our highways, we can create a safer environment for everyone.
The silent struggle: Understanding the signs of drowning
As we embrace the summer season and enjoy the reopening of local swimming pools and beaches, it is paramount to revisit the fundamentals of water safety. While popular media often portrays drowning as a dramatic, thrashing struggle, the reality is far more insidious. The Journal of Safety Research highlights that drowning victims, regardless of age, rarely exhibit frantic movements or cries for help, making it crucial to recognize the subtle signs of distress in the water.
In this context, children aged four and under emerge as a particularly vulnerable group. Startlingly, according to the Divers Alert Network, in 10 percent of child drownings, an adult will be present and remain oblivious to the child’s dire situation. A drowning child may show no signs of struggle, merely sinking to the bottom of a pool with arms outstretched to the sides. It is estimated that around 750 children drown each year, with nearly half of these tragic incidents occurring within 25 yards of an adult.
Contrary to common perception, noisy swimmers are not typically in immediate peril. However, there exists a critical pre-drowning phase during which victims may have a brief opportunity to scream, wave, and reach for life-saving equipment. It is imperative to never disregard thrashing or splashing in the water, as it may serve as a distress signal.
Understanding the instinctive drowning response is paramount to recognizing a potential drowning situation. It exhibits five distinct qualities that can help identify those in danger:
- Silence: Drowning victims are unable to call for help, as breathing becomes their primary focus.
- Submergence: Their mouths sink below the surface and then resurface as they frantically try to inhale and exhale, leaving no time for verbal cries for assistance.
- Arm Extension: Victims extend their arms to the sides, attempting to push down on the surface to raise their mouths out of the water. However, they lack the ability to wave for help.
- Lack of Movement: Drowning victims cannot reach for rescue equipment or move toward a rescuer. They are unable to make voluntary movements.
- Upright Body Posture: A drowning person’s body remains vertical, with no visible signs of kicking. They may struggle on the surface for 20 to 60 seconds before eventually submerging completely.
In boating scenarios, individuals in the water may appear to be treading water. To determine if they are in distress, the best course of action is to simply ask if they are okay. If they are unable to respond, it is a clear indication that they require immediate assistance. Experts emphasize that rescuers have a narrow window of around 30 seconds to reach individuals in distress.
Additional signs to watch for include a drowning person’s head positioned low with water at mouth level or tilted back with the mouth open. Their eyes may be closed, and hair could obstruct their vision. They may remain vertical in the water without using their legs or exhibit slow, futile attempts to swim without making progress. Some may try to roll over onto their backs. Silence in the water should always be regarded as a potential warning sign.
It is crucial to dispel the misconception that drowning victims exhibit obvious signs of distress. Recognizing the subtle indicators of drowning, such as the absence of vocalization, submerging mouths, outstretched arms, immobility, and upright body posture, is essential in ensuring water safety. By staying vigilant and educated about these often-overlooked signs, we can help prevent tragic water-related incidents and protect the lives of those around us.
Academic says beliefs are now status symbols
Status symbols do change and have changed.
In the past, wealthy gentlemen wore top hats and fancy clothes. Today, you might not recognize a wealthy person by their clothing.
At one time, the Twitter blue check was a symbol of being well-known. Now the check is a sign that you are a paid user. The former status symbol users don’t like it, and they don’t want to pay. No status there.
So, what status symbols still exist?
Rob Henderson, a doctoral candidate in psychology, thinks status symbols are now opinions — “luxury beliefs” — that “confer status on the upper class, while often inflicting costs on the lower classes.”
Henderson has been in a position to observe both the upper and lower classes. Born into poverty and raised in the foster care system, he used the GI Bill to attend the prestigious universities Yale and Cambridge.
There, he saw people who held trendy beliefs that they rarely had to question since they were largely unaffected by them. A case in point is the idea of defunding the police.
“They can afford to hold this position because they already live in safe, often gated communities. And they can afford to hire private security,” Henderson writes on his Substack page.
But, he writes when those beliefs filter down to lower classes, the results can be devastating. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the poorest Americans are seven times more likely to be victims of robbery and aggravated assault and 20 times more likely to be victims of sexual assault. When lower socioeconomic classes adopt anti-policing beliefs, they are likely to be the ones suffering.
Henderson’s thesis has been roundly challenged as lacking statistical data and research. In addition, critics say, his ideas are mostly applicable to left-leaning college students and are not nearly so relevant for more affluent adults.
