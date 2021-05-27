How to build a campfire

Sitting around a roaring campfire with friends and family is one of the best parts of camping. Here’s what you need to do to build the perfect fire.

1. Gather everything you need including a lighter or matches, newspaper, fire starter, kindling, and firewood.

2. Crumple up a few pieces of newspaper and place them in the fire pit.

3. Place a fire starter or a few twigs on top of the crumpled newspaper.

4. Arrange the kindling in a cone shape over the nest of newspaper and twigs. Leave enough room for air to circulate.

5. Light the newspaper or fire starter in several spots using a match or lighter.

6. Build up the fire with logs using your method of choice once you have a steady flame.

In some campgrounds, you’re not allowed to gather wood directly on site. Instead, you must purchase it from a reception desk or local store. If you’re allowed to collect firewood at your campsite, make sure to only gather it from dead or fallen trees.

Finally, be careful to not pitch your tent too close to the fire pit. If there’s no designated fire pit, make sure your campfire isn’t near any low-hanging branches or bushes.