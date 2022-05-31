How to build a sandcastle

Do you like building sandcastles on the beach? If so, follow these tips to maximize your chances of making a spectacular structure.

Get equipped

Bring a variety of different-sized buckets, as well as a spoon, knife, spatula, straw, brush, and spray bottle. If you’d like, pack some decorations like flags and buttons to make your creation stand out.

Make a plan

Visualize your sandcastle in detail. If necessary, draw a picture to help bring your sandcastle to life.

Prepare the ground

Start by packing a large area of wet sand. This will be the base for your sandcastle. Choose a location close to the water so you don’t waste time going back and forth. But don’t get too close, or your work could get swallowed up by a giant wave.

Create a solid mix

Fill your bucket by alternating between sand and water. Then, pack it firmly. Before removing the container, tap the sides to loosen the sand, so the shape comes out clean. Repeat this step until you have the castle of your dreams. Remember always to keep the sand moist.

Shape the details

Working from the top-down, carefully remove sand to create fun shapes. Remove any clumps with a straw, smooth the surface with a brush, add decorations, and secure the sand in place with a spray bottle.

All that’s left to do is admire and photograph your creation.