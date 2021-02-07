Home
How to build the perfect home for your turtle
If you’ve decided to adopt a turtle, you need to create a habitat in which your pet can thrive. Here are some general guidelines.
Size
As a general rule, you need 10 gallons of tank space for every inch of a turtle’s length. Note that popular species like the red-eared slider can grow up to 12 inches long.
Layout
Filtration
A clean tank is crucial to your turtle’s health. Install a canister filter to remove food scraps and excrement from the water. Make sure it’s rated for your tank size.
Heating
Since turtles are cold-blooded, you need to monitor and regulate the temperature in both the wet and dry areas of the tank. The optimal temperature depends on the species.
Lighting
Turtles need daily exposure to UVA and UVB light to stay healthy and prevent metabolic bone disease. Since UVB rays can’t penetrate glass, place the light above the tank.
Decor
Use rocks and driftwood to create a few hiding spots for your turtle. Avoid crowding your pet with too many objects, and make sure it can’t get stuck in any of the decorations.
You can pick up all the supplies you need to build your turtle tank at your local pet shop.
When should you request home care services?
If it has become difficult to complete your daily tasks, the services offered by home care providers can make life easier while allowing you to preserve your independence. Here are a few reasons you might want to consider this type of care.
Your household chores exhaust you
If cleaning the bathroom or washing the floors is too taxing, delegate these jobs to a qualified professional. This will leave you with more energy for activities you enjoy such as walking, gardening, and socializing.
You don’t want to move into a residence
You need help with a medical treatment
Do you tend to forget to take your medication or lack the motivation to do rehabilitation exercises after an operation? If so, home care workers can give you the support you need during your recovery or ongoing treatment.
If you want to maintain your health and well-being in the comfort of your own house, home care services might be just what you need.
All kinds of help
Home care providers offer a wide range of services that can help you safely live in your house. You can get assistance with:
• Housekeeping (vacuuming, laundry, taking out the garbage, etc.)
• Meal preparation according to your diet restrictions and preferences
• Grocery shopping and running errands
• Commuting to doctor’s appointments
• Post-hospitalization wound or ostomy care
• Nursing care for chronic conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure
• Around-the-clock monitoring
Serving up all the reasons you’ll dig volleyball
Are you looking for a high-energy, non-contact sport for you or your child to play? If so, volleyball may be a good fit. Here’s a look at what this sport has to offer.
Benefits
Whether you choose to play on an indoor or sand court, volleyball is a team sport that requires both physical fitness and strategic thinking. It can be played competitively or for fun by adults and children alike. You don’t need much equipment — a decent pair of shoes and knee pads will do — and the rules are pretty straightforward. In addition to fostering teamwork and self-confidence, volleyball allows you to:
• Improve your agility and reflexes
• Sharpen your concentration and observation skills
• Tone your upper and lower body (including your abdominal and buttocks)
• Strengthen your cardiovascular and respiratory systems
What’s more, since volleyball doesn’t require physical contact between players, it has a low risk of injury compared to other team sports. However, finger injuries and ankle sprains can occur due to frequent ball handling and jumping.
If you or your child want to give this sport a try, find out if there are teams that can be joined through a local volleyball club, or your child’s school.
5 tips for avoiding financial disputes with your partner
Is your better half thrifty while you tend to spend? It isn’t unusual for couples to disagree about financial matters. However, it’s important that conflicts be resolved before they impact your relationship. Here are five things you and your partner can do to prevent financial disputes.
1. Discuss your goals and values, and disclose your financial situation before making a serious commitment such as moving in together, getting married, or having children.
2. Divvy up shared living expenses in proportion to your respective incomes. This involves agreeing on what expenses should be shared.
3. Have separate bank accounts for personal expenses.
4. Create a budget together and track your finances.
5. Determine whether shared expenses that one party voluntarily takes on should be considered gifts or loans in the event that you separate.
Finally, consider consulting industry professionals such as financial advisers, lawyers, or therapists if your financial disputes begin to jeopardize the future of your relationship.
5 reasons green-cheeked conures make great pets
Native to the forests and woodlands of South America, the green-cheeked conure has many attributes that make it a wonderful companion. Here are five reasons this colorful parrot has won the heart of so many bird lovers.
1. They’re small
Adult green-cheeked conures are only about 10 inches long, but don’t let their size fool you. These small birds have the personality of a big parrot.
2. They’re intelligent
3. They’re playful
Known for their acrobatics, conures love to climb, swing and flip. Keep in mind that these outgoing birds need at least two to four hours of exercise outside their cage every day.
4. They’re affectionate
Green-cheeked conures thrive on human interaction and love spending time with their owners. They enjoy being pet and might even snuggle up against your neck or cheek.
5. They’re relatively quiet
While they do chirp, the green-cheeked conure doesn’t chatter nearly as loud or as frequently as other parrot species.
With the proper care and diet, you can enjoy the company of a green-cheeked conure for up to 30 years. Visit a local pet shop or animal shelter to learn more about this delightful species.
Do your research
Before you adopt or purchase a green-cheeked conure, make sure you can provide your feathered friend everything it needs for a happy and healthy life.
Civic engagement: 4 ways to support an environmental cause
Are you looking for a way to take action in the fight against climate change? In addition to individual lifestyle changes such as buying locally and making your home more energy-efficient, here are four ways you can support an environmental cause in your community.
1. Donate
A one-time or recurring contribution to an environmental non-profit organization can help fund conservation efforts ranging from habitat restoration to renewable energy initiatives. You can also support a cause close to your heart by leaving a legacy gift in your will.
2. Raise your voice
3. Volunteer
Depending on your interests and skills, you can plant trees, join a cleanup initiative, participate in a citizen-based science project, grow a community garden, sit on a board of directors or lend your time and energy in some other way. In addition to helping protect the planet, volunteering allows you to meet like-minded people.
4. Host an event
Putting together a third-party fundraiser is an exciting way to raise money for an environmental group that’s doing good work. Many non-profits provide guidelines to help you organize events such as film screenings, benefit dinners, trivia nights, speaking events, clothing swaps, and more.
For more information about how you can make an impact in your community, reach out to local environmental charities and non-profit organizations.
3 reasons to say ‘I do’ to a small wedding
While it can be a challenge to narrow down the guest list for such an important event, there’s something to be said for having a small wedding. Here are three reasons to consider opting for an intimate celebration.
1. You’ll save on expenses
If you have a limited budget, reducing the number of guests allows you to book a smaller, more affordable venue and lower the cost of food, drinks, and decorations. Consequently, it may free up money for luxuries like a gourmet menu, designer shoes, or a live band.
2. You’ll likely feel less stress
3. You’ll have more time for your guests
A small wedding means you’ll have fewer people to greet during the reception. Rather than circulate from table to table all evening, you’ll be able to spend quality time with loved ones and enjoy every moment to the fullest.
Indeed, a small wedding has all the makings of a romantic and memorable day.
