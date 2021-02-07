How to build the perfect home for your turtle

If you’ve decided to adopt a turtle, you need to create a habitat in which your pet can thrive. Here are some general guidelines.

Size

As a general rule, you need 10 gallons of tank space for every inch of a turtle’s length. Note that popular species like the red-eared slider can grow up to 12 inches long.

Layout



Turtles need space to both swim and bask on dry land. At least half of the tank’s total area should be underwater, depending on whether you have an aquatic or semi-aquatic species.

Filtration

A clean tank is crucial to your turtle’s health. Install a canister filter to remove food scraps and excrement from the water. Make sure it’s rated for your tank size.

Heating

Since turtles are cold-blooded, you need to monitor and regulate the temperature in both the wet and dry areas of the tank. The optimal temperature depends on the species.

Lighting

Turtles need daily exposure to UVA and UVB light to stay healthy and prevent metabolic bone disease. Since UVB rays can’t penetrate glass, place the light above the tank.

Decor

Use rocks and driftwood to create a few hiding spots for your turtle. Avoid crowding your pet with too many objects, and make sure it can’t get stuck in any of the decorations.

You can pick up all the supplies you need to build your turtle tank at your local pet shop.