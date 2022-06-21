How to buy a bike

Do you want to treat yourself to a new bicycle? If so, the first thing you need to do is determine what type of cyclist you are and how much cycling you intend to do.

Weekend cyclist or cycling enthusiast

If you only plan on cycling occasionally, you may find a suitable bike in a big-box store. However, don’t go for the cheapest model. Cheap bikes tend to wear out prematurely. Moreover, the seat, braking system, and gear shifting mechanism are usually subpar.

If you plan on regularly biking to work, it would be wise to browse a specialty store for a better selection of products. Just make sure you keep your needs in mind and set a budget. Some high-end bikes can cost several thousand dollars.

City riding or trail riding

If you’re only riding on paved roads, a road bike will do just fine. Road bikes have a lightweight frame, large wheels, and narrow tires. This allows you to expend less energy. They also have curved handlebars so you can adopt an aerodynamic posture.

If you plan on tackling rough terrain, a mountain bike is your best bet. Mountain bikes have wide tires and superior suspension, making them suitable for various surfaces. The low seat and small wheels also improve stability.

Do you usually ride in the city but are interested in a mountain bike’s versatility and stability? If so, a hybrid bike may be the perfect compromise. Hybrid bikes are sturdy enough to climb curbs and go over potholes while also suitable for adventures in the woods.

Once you’ve found the right type of bike for you, narrow down your choice by choosing features and equipment that’ll make your ride more enjoyable. Look for a backup electric motor or a clip that can turn your smartphone into a built-in GPS navigator.

Have a great ride!