How to calm a crying baby

It’s perfectly normal for babies to cry. In fact, crying is the only way for an infant to tell you if they’re hungry, thirsty, tired, or uncomfortable. However, in order to soothe them, it’s important to find out why your baby is crying. Here are three tips that may help.

1. Let them suck

Infants have an involuntary sucking reflex that helps them drink and swallow their mother’s milk. Consequently, if your baby is crying, they may be soothed by sucking on something. You can try breastfeeding, bottle feeding, or offering a pacifier.

2. Rock them

Gentle movement can have a calming effect on infants. Therefore, try rocking your child in your arms, swaying with them in a rocking chair, or pushing them in a swing. You can also try taking them for a car ride or a walk in their stroller.

3. Remove stressors

If your baby is crying, they may be overstimulated. Try to create a calming environment by dimming the lights and reducing background noise. In addition, infants can sense their parent’s unease, which can cause them to become distressed. Therefore, if possible, try to stay relaxed.

On average, babies cry for two hours a day. However, if your baby cries excessively, loses their appetite, or has difficulty sleeping, be sure to consult your family doctor or pediatrician.