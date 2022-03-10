Home
How to calm a crying baby
It’s perfectly normal for babies to cry. In fact, crying is the only way for an infant to tell you if they’re hungry, thirsty, tired, or uncomfortable. However, in order to soothe them, it’s important to find out why your baby is crying. Here are three tips that may help.
1. Let them suck
Infants have an involuntary sucking reflex that helps them drink and swallow their mother’s milk. Consequently, if your baby is crying, they may be soothed by sucking on something. You can try breastfeeding, bottle feeding, or offering a pacifier.
2. Rock them
Gentle movement can have a calming effect on infants. Therefore, try rocking your child in your arms, swaying with them in a rocking chair, or pushing them in a swing. You can also try taking them for a car ride or a walk in their stroller.
3. Remove stressors
If your baby is crying, they may be overstimulated. Try to create a calming environment by dimming the lights and reducing background noise. In addition, infants can sense their parent’s unease, which can cause them to become distressed. Therefore, if possible, try to stay relaxed.
On average, babies cry for two hours a day. However, if your baby cries excessively, loses their appetite, or has difficulty sleeping, be sure to consult your family doctor or pediatrician.
How to save without crimping your style
Saving money doesn’t necessarily mean sacrificing your quality of life. Indeed, with the right approach, you can still live on your own terms while also saving cash.
For example, utility bills may take a huge bite out of your budget. Fortunately, smart thermostats and heating systems allow you to turn off the heat or air conditioning while you’re at work. They can automatically turn back on before you get home too, so you’ll barely notice the difference. Nest claims they can cut nearly $150 from your utility bill per year.
Enjoy reading? Instead of buying books, why not use the library? Many libraries not only offer physical books but increasingly offer ebooks that you can check out online. Reading not your thing? Many libraries also offer movies, video games, board games, and other things.
And did you know that in the United States, over 100 billion pounds of food get thrown out? Take a peek inside the waste bin in the average American kitchen and there’s a good chance that you’ll find moldy bread and rotten fruits, among other things.
If you produce a lot of food waste, instead of buying food for weeks at a time, consider buying just enough to get through a few days. Also, make sure you’re properly storing and sealing food too, as it can increase shelf life. Buying higher-quality ingredients, like premium meats and cheeses, could reduce the temptation to eat out. If you’ve got great food in the fridge, why order delivery?
Looking to buy a new laptop, car, or another big-ticket item? Folks love that new car smell, but it lasts for only a few days. Consider buying a refurbished laptop or a certified pre-owned car. You can often pick up top-notch products at a steep discount.
Sure, you might have to forego those fresh smells, but you can keep more money in your bank account.
What you should know about renewing your marriage vows
Renewing your wedding vows might be the perfect way to reaffirm your love and commitment to your partner. Here’s what you should know about vow renewal ceremonies.
Why do it
There are several reasons you might want to renew your marriage vows. For some couples, this type of ceremony is put together to celebrate a milestone wedding anniversary. For others, the chance to host the perfect wedding reception, especially if the first one didn’t go according to plan, is the prime incentive.
When to do it
You can renew your marriage vows whenever you want. However, many couples select a milestone anniversary, especially the 20th, 30th or 40th. However, there are no rules or deadlines, so feel free to choose any day that feels right.
How to do it
Make sure to invite all your loved ones, and let them know about the event ahead of time so they can reserve the day. Decide whether you want to host a formal or informal reception, a small gathering or large event, or an exotic getaway or backyard bash.
No matter what you decide about your vow renewal ceremony, be sure to turn to your local merchants and suppliers to help you create a memorable day.
What makes assets supposedly inflation-proof?
Many people invest to increase their wealth. Besides building wealth, you can shield your money from inflation with the right investments. Indeed, some assets are considered inflation-proof, or at least, inflation-resistant.
You want to protect your savings and investments from inflation. A dollar today buys much less than a dollar a hundred years ago. In fact, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a dollar in 1921 offered a purchasing power equivalent to just over $14 in 2021. Thus, money usually loses value as the years’ pass. In thirty years, the $1,000 tucked under your mattress might be worth less than $500 in today’s dollars.
Over time, production costs often rise, and many resources become more scarce as they are consumed. Growing populations and economic development can also spur demand, potentially driving prices up. Meanwhile, as the money supply increases, individual dollars become less valuable.
As with many things economic, supply and demand play a crucial role in inflation and help determine which assets might be inflation resistant.
Gold is often viewed as the paradigm inflation-resistant asset. For many thousands of years, humanity has lusted for gold. Besides its beautiful sheen, gold is chemically inert. Whereas iron will rust and silver will tarnish, gold largely remains the same over eons. Gold is also limited in supply. In fact, humanity’s entire supply of gold could fit into fewer than four Olympic-sized swimming pools. As a result, the price of an ounce of gold typically increases over time.
These days, some folks are turning to bitcoin and cryptocurrencies to hedge against inflation. Why? Because the total supply of bitcoin is limited while production remains consistently slow. This stands in contrast to the dollar, as the U.S. Federal Reserve can increase supply on a whim, reducing the value of individual dollars.
Real property, including your own home, can be a hedge against inflation. The supply of ground is fixed and homes usually appreciate over time. You can buy into Real Estate Investment Trusts that give you the hedge without a big initial investment.
Additions: should you build up or out?
If you want to expand your living space with an addition, you’ll need to decide whether to build horizontally or vertically. Here’s a look at each option.
Build up
Depending on the zoning restrictions in your area regarding setback and floor-to-area ratio, you may need to add space to your home without increasing its footprint. Building up is also ideal if you don’t want to use your yard to accommodate the addition. Keep in mind that you’ll need to allot a sizable amount of living space to a stairwell.
Build out
Although you’ll sacrifice some yard space, increasing the footprint of the ground floor causes much less disruption to the existing living space. Among other things, you won’t have to beef up the structural supports to account for the added weight, and you won’t have to open walls to access electrical, plumbing, or heating lines.
For expert advice on the best way to expand your home, speak with a reputable local contractor.
4 renovation projects you should always leave to the pros
If you want to make improvements to your home, you might be tempted to take on a few projects yourself to save money. However, even if you have experience doing work around the house, certain tasks are best left to the experts. Here are four renovation projects it’s best to leave to a professional.
1. Repairing or replacing a roof
Professional roofers have the equipment and experience to work safely on a roof and avoid injuries. Additionally, they know how to properly install various roofing materials to ensure a final result that’s sturdy, weatherproof, and long-lasting.
2. Doing any kind of electrical work
Faulty wiring can lead to sudden power surges and fires. If electrical work needs to be done, hiring a licensed electrician is a must. These professionals know how to safely handle dangerous components and will make sure everything is up to code.
3. Installing or moving plumbing
Do you want to add another bathroom to your home or move the kitchen sink to the other side of the room? Working with a qualified plumber is the easiest way to avoid costly mistakes that could lead to flooding and other types of water damage.
4. Tearing down walls
Knocking down a wall might seem like a simple task, but if you remove one that’s load-bearing without taking the right precautions, you’ll compromise the entire structure of your home. Since load-bearing walls can be tricky to spot, this type of demolition work is best left to an expert.
To help you find the right person for the job, be sure to consult online customer reviews and ask potential contractors about their credentials and experience.
How to paint vinyl siding
One easy and affordable way to refresh your home’s exterior is to paint your siding. If you have vinyl siding, however, there are specific steps you’ll need to follow. Here’s what you’ll need to do.
1. Choose the right paint. Use 100% acrylic paint. It offers superior adhesion, is easy to apply, and provides long-lasting results.
2. Clean the siding. Before painting it, make sure the surface is extremely clean. This will improve adhesion and help provide an even finish. Use a damp cloth or a hose to remove any dirt and debris. To avoid damaging the siding, make sure you don’t use steel wool, a wire brush, or anything abrasive.
3. Prepare the area. Remove shutters and exterior decorations, cut back bushes and trees that might get in the way, and cover up anything you don’t want to get paint on (doors, windows, trim, hardware, etc.).
4. Apply the paint. Using a roller or brush, begin by painting inside corners and around the trim. Next, move on to the walls. For best results, allow the paint to dry as directed by the manufacturer, and then apply a second coat.
Depending on the color and condition of your siding, you may need to apply a primer before painting. Don’t hesitate to ask your local paint specialist for advice.
