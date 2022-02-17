How to care for non-stick pans

Did you know that non-stick pans require special care? Follow these four tips to protect them from damage and wear.

1. Avoid cooking sprays

Ironically, non-stick cooking sprays can cause food to stick to the pan. These sprays create a residue that can build up over time and ruin the pan’s non-stick surface. If necessary, use butter or vegetable oil instead.

2. Use the right utensils

Avoid using metal utensils on non-stick pans as the sharp edges could damage or chip the protective coating. Materials made of wood, rubber, silicone, nylon, and plastic are safest.

3. Opt for medium heat

High heat can cause a pan’s non-stick coating to bubble and warp. Therefore, when you cook with your non-stick pan, you should use low to medium heat. It’s also best to never pre-heat a non-stick pan with nothing in it. Make sure you have oil, water, or food in the pan before turning on the burner.

4. Pre-season first

Before using a non-stick pan for the first time, season it by lightly rubbing vegetable oil over the surface and heating it on the stove over medium heat for two to three minutes. Once the pan cools down, wipe away any excess oil with a paper towel. This will help smooth out any imperfections in the coating.

Lastly, always wash non-stick pans by hand, and avoid using abrasive tools such as steel wool, scouring pads, and stiff scrubbing brushes. This will help ensure the non-stick coating remains intact.