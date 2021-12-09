How to celebrate Christmas alone

Are you spending Christmas alone this year? While some people enjoy celebrating the holidays on their own, others find it quite lonely. Here are a few ways you can make the most of celebrating Christmas alone.

• Join a virtual Christmas party. Use technology to stay connected with your loved ones this holiday season. Set up a virtual party with your friends or relatives. You can get together online to have dinner, sing songs, or play games.

• Spend time volunteering. Donating your time to a worthy cause is a great way to evoke the holiday spirit. There are plenty of organizations that rely on the support of volunteers to make it through the season. Spend some time at a local hospital or homeless shelter with people who might also be alone on Christmas.

• Curl up with a good book. You might like the idea of spending the holidays alone. It can be peaceful. If you’re looking for ways to pass the time, consider getting lost in a good book.

• Pamper yourself. Visit a spa, get a massage, or go on a wellness retreat. Or, stay at home and enjoy a bubble bath and DIY facial. Be good to yourself.

Remember that being alone for Christmas doesn’t mean you have to be lonely.

Do you know someone who’s spending Christmas alone this year? Make their holidays brighter by calling them or bringing them a gift to let them know you’re thinking of them.