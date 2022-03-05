How to celebrate International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day takes place every year on March 8. On this day, many organizations and companies around the world celebrate the role of women in society. Here are five ways you can mark this special occasion.

1. Reflect on the history of feminism

Take a moment to remember all the people who fought for societal change and helped advance women’s rights throughout history.

2. Brainstorm ways to take action

Consider ways to help combat feminist issues like violence against women and gender inequality in the workplace. Ask your friends and family to help you come up with things you can do to make a lasting difference.

3. Highlight the achievements of others

Mark the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. Celebrate the important steps that have been taken to create a more fair and just society.

4. Champion gender equality

There are many ways you can make a difference for women. You can wear a purple ribbon, participate in feminist rallies or take action to fight for gender equality.

5. Challenge decision-makers

Call on elected officials and other influential people to join the fight for gender equality and take action to advance women’s rights.

In addition, you can look for initiatives in your community that promote the role of women in society and contribute to the feminist struggle.

The theme chosen for International Women’s Day on March 8, 2022, is Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.