Seasonal
How to celebrate International Women’s Day
International Women’s Day takes place every year on March 8. On this day, many organizations and companies around the world celebrate the role of women in society. Here are five ways you can mark this special occasion.
1. Reflect on the history of feminism
Take a moment to remember all the people who fought for societal change and helped advance women’s rights throughout history.
2. Brainstorm ways to take action
Consider ways to help combat feminist issues like violence against women and gender inequality in the workplace. Ask your friends and family to help you come up with things you can do to make a lasting difference.
3. Highlight the achievements of others
Mark the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. Celebrate the important steps that have been taken to create a more fair and just society.
4. Champion gender equality
There are many ways you can make a difference for women. You can wear a purple ribbon, participate in feminist rallies or take action to fight for gender equality.
5. Challenge decision-makers
Call on elected officials and other influential people to join the fight for gender equality and take action to advance women’s rights.
In addition, you can look for initiatives in your community that promote the role of women in society and contribute to the feminist struggle.
The theme chosen for International Women’s Day on March 8, 2022, is Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.
Seasonal
Humility and insight may come from giving up pleasures
Oh, how brilliant a simple sandwich tastes when you are really, really hungry.
Everyone has experienced the pleasure of finally enjoying that which has been denied because of circumstances, or perhaps decisions.
In Western society, though, we aren’t denied much and not for very long. But religious traditions recognize the value of self-denial, followed by celebration. In all traditional religions, some form of fasting and self-denial is mandated for various reasons, including:
- To encourage thankfulness (Islam);
- spiritual strength, self-mastery, and
- penance (Christian);
- atonement, commemoration, supplication (Judaism);
- detachment from self and self-control (Buddhism);
- to purify the mind and body (Hinduism).
The season of Lent, which in 2022 runs from Wednesday, March 2 to Thursday, April 14, traditionally includes fasting and abstinence from meat (hence the appearance of McDonald’s fish sandwiches) but other practices are also popular.
For example, can you give up a glass of wine for 40 days? Lent is commonly a time when people try to give up favorite foods or practices (no fair giving up the gym). Christian scholars are divided on whether giving up a vice is a valid practice for Lent. But people do that, too.
Blogger Joshua Becker of Becoming Minimalist writes that he has frequently given up ‘controlling influences’ like fast food or television during Lent. Among the things he has learned:
- Humility: It’s what happens when you face the battle of change.
- Intentionality: Replacing what is removed with something else.
- Empathy: Greater understanding of the weaknesses of others since you experience your own weakness with clarity.
- Self-control: Exercising it, using it, understanding it.
- Excess: Perspective to walk away from excessive wants.
Seasonal
Parades of Mardi Gras, then and now
The many parades of New Orleans’ Mardi Gras season are the highlights of the famed Fat Tuesday celebration.
While origins of Fat Tuesday date back to Medieval Europe, the people of New Orleans have molded the celebration, which has always been an unofficial religious date, into a cultural, reflecting the French, Spanish, Caribbean, and African influences of its people.
The early French settlers brought the concept of masked costume balls from France. The balls quickly merged with local culture, and in a time when people defined themselves strictly by their racial identity, participants drew from their own ethnic and cultural backgrounds to create new traditions.
Pre-Lenten costumes and formal balls in the late 1700s and 1800s became important social occasions where young women were introduced to society and prospective husbands. Today the ball tradition is part of the parade ‘krewes’ — organizations, often secret ones, that hold annual parades and balls.
The number of krewes has exploded over the years and the parades are not limited to Fat Tuesday. In 2022, they began on Thursday, Jan. 6, and continue every weekend through March 1. The Krewe of Joan of Arc kicked off the festivities in the French Quarter on Jan. 6, and the last parades in New Orleans on Fat Tuesday are led off by the Krewe of Zulu at 8 a.m.
The word krewe itself is thought to have originated in the early 19th century with the secret organization Ye Mistick Krewe of Comus, and the archaic spelling of crew has remained. Each krewe has its own traditions, sometimes ancient. The Mystic Krewe of Comus and its Merrie Monarchs of Mirth, the oldest krewe, formed in 1857. It is a secret organization that today holds a ball, but stopped parading in 1991.
In 1872, the new Krewe of Rex came into existence, naming a king and queen of Mardi Gras each year. During this period, torchlit night parades of revelers appeared.
Another popular krewe is Zulu, formed by a group of laborers in 1909. Dressed as tramps with tattered trousers, it encompassed a jubilant singing quartet as part of its show.
Besides parading krewes, there are walking krewes and partying krewes. The three ‘super krewes’ stage massive parades, enormous parties and throw lots of goodies to the crowd.
Krewe membership is usually by invitation and being a member can be costly. Tickets to the most elaborate krewe festivities are governed by tradition. In some cases, ladies who receive tickets must come to the ball in costume and are required to dance with krewe members. Men must come in tuxedos.
Job Market
3 reasons to consider a career in agriculture
National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Week takes place this year from February 19 to 26. This annual event provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of agricultural education. If you’re looking for a meaningful career, here are three reasons you may want to consider a job in agriculture.
1. It offers diverse opportunities
The agricultural industry offers a diverse range of career opportunities. In fact, workers in this sector can be researchers, sales executives, traders, advisers, technologists, product managers, marketers, logistics experts, and more. Whatever your skill set, there’s a job in agriculture that’s right for you.
2. It’s a growing industry
The agricultural industry is growing at an incredibly rapid pace. The job market is therefore booming and pay rates are among some of the best in the country. Consequently, in most cases, it’s easy to find a job within the agricultural industry that meets your needs.
3. It’s an innovative industry
The agricultural industry is constantly changing to keep up with the ever-increasing demand for food. Therefore, many farmers now rely on sophisticated software and apps to boost productivity, market more effectively, and manage their business. Consequently, if you have an interest in technology, then agriculture could be the industry for you.
Additionally, a career in agriculture offers a significant amount of job security. Since demand for food isn’t going anywhere, you’ll always be able to find work.
Seasonal
4 ways to thank a caregiver in your life
In the United States, National Caregivers Day is celebrated on the third Friday in February. This special occasion, which was founded in 2015 by the Providers Association for Home Health & Hospice Agencies, draws attention to the selfless work caregivers perform across the country.
On February 18, 2022, here are four ways you can thank a caregiver in your life for their commitment and dedication.
1. Write a thank you note. Something as simple as a handwritten card or thank-you note can let the caregiver in your life know how much their hard work means to you.
2. Let them rest. To demonstrate how much you value their help, consider giving your caregiver the day off.
3. Buy them a coffee. Caregivers often work long hours. Therefore, simply buying them a coffee or giving them a gift card to their favorite cafe is a great way to show you care.
4. Donate to a charity in their name. To show your appreciation, think about making a donation to an organization they care about.
In many cases, caregivers are family members who volunteer their time to support their loved ones. Therefore, it’s important that they receive recognition for the indispensable work they do.
Seasonal
Love found
“I really didn’t know this kind of love existed in the world until my son came into our life.”
That’s what Pete Mercurio told People magazine about his son. “I love this kid more than anything in the world.”
But 21 years ago, Mercurio was in disbelief. His partner, Danny Stewart, couldn’t meet him for dinner and Danny had a really good excuse: He had found a baby, a day-old boy, abandoned and wrapped in a sweatshirt in the subway station.
Mercurio was in for another shock. At a hearing months later, the judge asked Danny if he would like to adopt the infant. Danny said yes. Mercurio (later) said no. They weren’t prepared to be parents, living in a 400-square-foot New York apartment. Mercurio was a graphic designer, Stewart a social worker. They were young. They had college debt. This wasn’t the plan.
Stewart was adamant. It was a gift, he said. This was their only chance to be parents and he was not about to pass it up. Mercurio agreed to visit the child in foster care. Then, the baby reached up and gripped his finger and a streak of warmth passed through Mercurio. He knew he was a dad, and the two rose to the occasion of love found.
And that’s how the baby, Kevin, came into their lives. Their families pitched in to buy baby stuff. Their small apartment became a nursery, and the men became Papa and Daddy. All these years, they thrived through diapers, vacations, school plays, and sports.
Today, Kevin is a 21-year-old college student majoring in math and computer science. He’s a joyful marathon runner and a lot taller than his fathers.
Read more about their extraordinary journey in Mercurio’s book, Our Subway Baby, which is, he says, a love letter to his son.
Seasonal
The love of the beloved
Young love, romantic love, hopeless love, love unrequited, love betrayed — all the big ideas of love can be found in the plays and sonnets of the Bard, William Shakespeare, who started writing for the stage in 1590 and is still considered the founder of literature in the English-speaking world.
His words revealed sentiments so obvious that they are still quoted today.
If someone is far too open about their broken heart, you say he wears his heart on his sleeve (Othello). Jealousy is Shakespeare’s green-eyed monster. And there are dozens of other phrases that fit into modern English just as they fit 400 years ago.
Some of Shakespeare’s most famous lines are all about love, fit for Valentine’s Day cards — where they often appear.
Here are a few:
“Love comforteth like sunshine after rain.”
– Venus and Adonis, line 799
“I do love nothing in the world so well as you—is not that strange?”
– Much Ado About Nothing.
“My bounty is as boundless as the sea,
My love as deep. The more I give to thee,
The more I have, for both are infinite.”
– Romeo and Juliet,
“A heaven on earth I have won by wooing thee.”
– All’s Well That Ends Well
“When you depart from me, sorrow abides and happiness takes his leave.”
– Much Ado About Nothing
