How to celebrate National Nurses Month

May is National Nurses Month. The theme of this year’s celebration is Nurses Make a Difference. The spotlight is on the diversity of roles nurses play in improving people’s lives, raising awareness about the importance of nurses to the well-being of society.

To celebrate National Nurses Month, think about the impact of nurses in your life and those you love. Use social media to share pictures, stories, and expressions of thanks to nurses. Every week in May will have a different area of focus:

• Week one highlights self-care. This week focuses on promoting mental and physical well-being. Challenge yourself, colleagues, and friends to engage in healthier activities.

• Week two highlights recognition. This week aims to honor nurses’ critical work in hospitals and community settings.

• Week three highlights professional development. This week is centered around helping nurses excel in their profession. Think about how you can lead in your nursing career or inspire others in their professional nursing journey.

• Week four highlights community engagement. This week focuses on how you can promote nurses’ invaluable contributions by educating your community on what nurses do and by encouraging future nurses.

Moreover, the American Nurses Association (ANA) has created a free Nurses Month Toolkit, which can be downloaded on nursesmonth.org. The ANA will also host a live event entitled YOU Make a Difference on May 18 to celebrate nursing through storytelling.

Follow the ANA on social media to keep up to date on nursing, including National Nurses Month.