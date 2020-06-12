How to change realtors

There are many reasons why you may want to change realtors. Here are some tips that’ll help ensure a civil split.

For sellers

Hiring a listing agent to sell your home usually involves signing a contract with them. Typically, it’ll state that upon the purchase of your home, the agent will get a commission, possibly even if they were fired. The best thing to do if there’s friction between you and your agent is to contact the brokerage and explain the situation. They may agree to let you out of the contract or propose a way to resolve the situation amicably.

For buyers



Buyers’ agents don’t usually require their clients to sign legally binding agreements, making it somewhat easier to part ways. However, it’s always better to be upfront and let the agent know before you hire someone else. This also gives them the opportunity to address your concerns and to salvage the relationship, which may be valuable if they’ve already put time and effort into helping you.

If you signed a buyer representation agreement with them, however, you’ll need to break the contract before you do anything else.

Even when done amicably, changing agents may involve a lot of work. The best thing to do is to select a good realtor from the get-go.