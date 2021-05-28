How to choose a cat to take home

Have you decided to adopt your first cat? Before you welcome a feline into your home, here are a few tips to help you choose the perfect companion.

Assess its personality

Cats can be classified as being adventurous, timid, or somewhere in between. Adventurous cats have a penchant for climbing and exploring, and they tend to be very energetic. Timid cats, on the other hand, don’t respond as well to change and often prefer quiet environments. Likely, your new pet will fall somewhere in the middle. It may be hesitant at first but ready to play once it gets used to its surroundings.

Evaluate its environment

If you have young children or other pets, an adventurous cat is more likely to fit in with your family. For older adults and people who live alone, a timid cat may be a better fit. Cats with a mix of these traits are well suited for families with an established routine that offers a balance of activity and rest.

Determine its needs

How you care for your cat might depend in part on its breed. A hairless cat, for example, may need to wear a sweater to conserve body heat, whereas a long-haired cat must be frequently brushed. In addition, some breeds can be more aggressive, and those with flat faces shouldn’t be too active during hot weather.

Remember that getting to know a cat’s character before you decide to adopt it is the best way to ensure you can provide your feline friend a happy home.