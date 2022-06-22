How to choose a fertilizer

Fertilizer is a gardening essential. It feeds the soil and gives your plants the nutrients they need to grow and produce good yields. However, there are several elements to consider when choosing the right one.

Fertilizer type

Organic and mineral fertilizers come in both liquid and solid forms. The type of fertilizer you choose affects how quickly it works, how easy it is to use, the number of applications needed, and how it should be stored.

Specialized fertilizer

You shouldn’t use the same fertilizer for all your plants and flowers. Every plant has different nutrition needs, which can vary according to its growth period.

Water and substrate

The quality of the water you use (its pH and supply source) can react positively or negatively with your fertilizer. Moreover, the content of your substrate can influence the type and dose of fertilizer you should use. Test your substrate regularly to find out how well your plants and flowers are absorbing nutrients.

Visit your local garden store for advice and carefully check the fertilizer labels before buying.