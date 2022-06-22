Home
How to choose a fertilizer
Fertilizer is a gardening essential. It feeds the soil and gives your plants the nutrients they need to grow and produce good yields. However, there are several elements to consider when choosing the right one.
Fertilizer type
Organic and mineral fertilizers come in both liquid and solid forms. The type of fertilizer you choose affects how quickly it works, how easy it is to use, the number of applications needed, and how it should be stored.
Specialized fertilizer
You shouldn’t use the same fertilizer for all your plants and flowers. Every plant has different nutrition needs, which can vary according to its growth period.
Water and substrate
The quality of the water you use (its pH and supply source) can react positively or negatively with your fertilizer. Moreover, the content of your substrate can influence the type and dose of fertilizer you should use. Test your substrate regularly to find out how well your plants and flowers are absorbing nutrients.
Visit your local garden store for advice and carefully check the fertilizer labels before buying.
A short guide to good wildlife watching practices
Do you enjoy observing and photographing animals in their natural habitat? Here are a few tips to ensure you do so respectfully.
Be quiet
Be quiet and discreet so you don’t scare the animals. Also, try not to disturb your subjects to get a better picture. Attracting their attention could prevent them from perceiving danger.
Preserve the environment
Take nothing but pictures and leave only your footprints behind. In other words, be mindful and limit your impact on nature. For example, never wander off marked trails and always pick up your garbage.
Avoid feeding the animals
Although you may think you’re doing the right thing by feeding the animals, doing so can lead to health problems. It can also cause them to become dependent on humans.
Keep your distance
Don’t stress out the animals by getting too close or chasing them. This could cause them to behave aggressively. Instead, use binoculars and a telephoto lens to capture your subjects from a safe distance in a non-threatening manner.
You can take many wildlife tours across the country to observe whales, bears, moose, beavers, seals, and more.
How to buy a bike
Do you want to treat yourself to a new bicycle? If so, the first thing you need to do is determine what type of cyclist you are and how much cycling you intend to do.
Weekend cyclist or cycling enthusiast
If you only plan on cycling occasionally, you may find a suitable bike in a big-box store. However, don’t go for the cheapest model. Cheap bikes tend to wear out prematurely. Moreover, the seat, braking system, and gear shifting mechanism are usually subpar.
If you plan on regularly biking to work, it would be wise to browse a specialty store for a better selection of products. Just make sure you keep your needs in mind and set a budget. Some high-end bikes can cost several thousand dollars.
City riding or trail riding
If you’re only riding on paved roads, a road bike will do just fine. Road bikes have a lightweight frame, large wheels, and narrow tires. This allows you to expend less energy. They also have curved handlebars so you can adopt an aerodynamic posture.
If you plan on tackling rough terrain, a mountain bike is your best bet. Mountain bikes have wide tires and superior suspension, making them suitable for various surfaces. The low seat and small wheels also improve stability.
Do you usually ride in the city but are interested in a mountain bike’s versatility and stability? If so, a hybrid bike may be the perfect compromise. Hybrid bikes are sturdy enough to climb curbs and go over potholes while also suitable for adventures in the woods.
Once you’ve found the right type of bike for you, narrow down your choice by choosing features and equipment that’ll make your ride more enjoyable. Look for a backup electric motor or a clip that can turn your smartphone into a built-in GPS navigator.
Have a great ride!
Building a treehouse with your child: an exciting project
A beautiful wooden treehouse instantly adds whimsy and fun to your backyard. While you can purchase many pre-made models, most people will agree that nothing beats a treehouse built by your own hands.
An activity that brings people together
Instead of assembling a mass-produced treehouse in a few minutes, you can invest many hours with your child. You won’t regret this opportunity to spend quality time together.
A learning opportunity
You can make your treehouse look like a cozy cabin or a tiny replica of your home. No matter what style you decide to build, you can teach your child about tools, technology, and the construction process. They’ll also learn how to plan and execute a project, providing them with valuable life lessons.
A great environmental option
Your custom-built treehouse will easily outperform its commercial rivals if you choose the right materials. Whether you buy wood at a hardware store or gather it in a nearby forest, your treehouse will be unique and ecologically sustainable.
A pleasure to rediscover
If your child is usually glued to their video games, it may take some effort to convince them to get their hands dirty building a treehouse. You may be able to persuade them to participate by implementing screen-free days or rewarding them with small prizes for spending time outside.
Building a treehouse is a satisfying project that could turn into one of your child’s fondest memories.
5 benefits of raised garden beds
Raised gardening is the practice of growing plants above ground level. Here are five reasons why this method is becoming increasingly popular among gardeners.
1. Easy access. You can design your raised garden bed so you can till the soil, pull weeds, and pick vegetables from a comfortable standing position.
2. Reduced predators. Walled garden beds limit access to many unwanted visitors. Moreover, raised gardens to allow less weed intrusion than ground gardens, making them easy to maintain.
3. Better soil control. Raised garden beds give you better control over variables that can affect the growth of your plants, like drainage, water retention, soil aeration, and PH levels.
4. More abundant harvests. Many gardeners with raised beds report more bountiful fruit and vegetable yields than traditional ground gardens.
5. An asset to your decor. When it comes to outdoor design, raised garden beds give your yard a finished and tailored look.
Whether you build it yourself or purchase a ready-made raised garden bed, your new growing space will require an initial investment. However, you’ll be quickly won over by its numerous advantages.
Walmart cracks down on scam gift cards
In recent weeks, Walmart has cracked down on gift card scams, working with the Department of Justice to return money to the folks ripped off. Even with these efforts, fraud remains rampant and gift cards, in particular, are a serious risk.
Walmart took a proactive approach, notifying authorities of suspicious transactions and leveraging a “victim-assisted consumer fraud program” that the company claims is unique among retailers. Federal officials lauded Walmart’s moves as “impressive.”
Often, fraudsters will pretend to be an authority, such as the Internal Revenue Service, the police, or a hospital. They convince people that they owe the IRS money and might “threaten” to throw someone in jail. Or scammers could pretend to be hospital administrators, claiming that a loved one will die if the victim doesn’t pay up. To make payment, you’re supposed to send gift cards.
Unfortunately, some folks fall for high-pressure tactics. Scammers frequently target the most vulnerable among us, including the elderly. Often, the fraudsters will look up names of relatives, such as grandchild, making their lies sound real.
So why specifically gift cards? They are hard to track and there are fewer protections for people who buy them. Once paid for, it’s hard to get the money back and difficult to cancel the gift cards.
With banks and credit cards, it’s often possible to reverse payments. Once scammers have the gift cards in hand, they may sell them for cash, usually at a discount, or they can buy products online.
So what can you do? It’s smart to show the elderly stories like this one. Demonstrating other people getting ripped off raises awareness. Also, anytime anyone is asking someone to pay in gift cards, it’s a massive red flag.
25 suggestions for summer fun
There’s no shortage of possibilities to entertain yourself during the summer. Here are several inspiring ideas to enjoy the hot, sunny days of summer to the fullest.
1. Admire waterfalls and streams
2. Play tennis with family or friends
3. Go to the zoo, aquarium, or insectarium
4. Eat ice cream
5. Browse a library or bookstore
6. Take a self-guided tour
7. Play miniature golf
8. Take a heritage tour
9. Try out a new board game at a cafe
10. Explore bike paths
11. Go camping
12. Go bowling
13. Go shopping
14. Visit a museum
15. Have a picnic in the park
16. Play water sports
17. Hike in the mountains
18. Relax at a spa
19. Push your limits in an aerial park
20. Enjoy a nice meal on a patio
21. Test your skills in an escape room
22. Beat the heat at a beach or water park
23. Visit an agricultural operation like a farm or vineyard
24. See a movie or visit a drive-in
25. Learn to climb or try via ferrata
Have a good summer!
