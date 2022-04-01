How to choose a front door

If you want to improve the curb appeal of your home, consider replacing your front door. Here are four things to consider when choosing one.

1. Material

The material you choose for your front door will impact its strength and style. Wood doors are timeless, but they require regular maintenance. Steel doors are durable and affordable, while fiberglass doors are sturdy, energy-efficient, and available in many colors. Make sure you research the pros and cons of each material before making your choice.

2. Glazing

Glazed doors add a touch of elegance and allow natural light into your home. However, keep in mind that all-glass doors and those with large glass inserts must be made of reinforced glass to remain secure.

3. Insulation

If you live in a cold climate, it’s important to make sure the door you choose has good insulation. Additionally, a well-insulated door can help block out street noise. Look for an Energy Star certified model to ensure you choose a high-quality product.

4. Personalization

You can customize your front door with unique hardware and accessories like moldings, inlays, handles, and locks. You may even be able to personalize the glazing pattern.

To find a door that suits your style and budget, visit your local home improvement stores.