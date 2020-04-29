How to choose a home inspector

While most prospective homebuyers know not to skip the home inspection, finding the right person for the job can be a challenge. Here are some tips to make the process simpler.

Confirm you can attend the inspection

Hire an inspector who’ll agree to have you with them throughout the inspection. This way you can ask questions as they come up and you can point out areas you’re concerned about.

Ask for a sample report

Looking at previous reports will give you a sense of how thorough and clear the inspector is. Make sure the reports clearly identify the defects, explain why they matter and how to fix them. If they refuse to provide samples, move on.

Ask for references and find reviews

Contact their references and look up the inspector on review websites. Talk to friends and relatives to get recommendations and visit local forums to see what consumers are saying about the inspectors you’re considering.

Check certifications

Home inspectors are unregulated in 18 states as well as in the District of Columbia. However, national organizations such as the American Society of Home Inspectors (ASHI) provide nationwide certification, as does the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors (InterNACHI).

Ask what isn’t included

What’s involved in an inspection varies between jurisdictions, so find out what won’t be included and ask the inspector how to assess the condition of the things they won’t be looking at. Some may offer ancillary inspections, for a fee.

Finally, make sure to thoroughly read the report. Ask the inspector to clarify anything you don’t understand, as this could save you a lot of trouble down the road.