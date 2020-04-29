Real Estate
How to choose a home inspector
While most prospective homebuyers know not to skip the home inspection, finding the right person for the job can be a challenge. Here are some tips to make the process simpler.
Confirm you can attend the inspection
Hire an inspector who’ll agree to have you with them throughout the inspection. This way you can ask questions as they come up and you can point out areas you’re concerned about.
Ask for a sample report
Looking at previous reports will give you a sense of how thorough and clear the inspector is. Make sure the reports clearly identify the defects, explain why they matter and how to fix them. If they refuse to provide samples, move on.
Ask for references and find reviews
Contact their references and look up the inspector on review websites. Talk to friends and relatives to get recommendations and visit local forums to see what consumers are saying about the inspectors you’re considering.
Check certifications
Home inspectors are unregulated in 18 states as well as in the District of Columbia. However, national organizations such as the American Society of Home Inspectors (ASHI) provide nationwide certification, as does the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors (InterNACHI).
Ask what isn’t included
What’s involved in an inspection varies between jurisdictions, so find out what won’t be included and ask the inspector how to assess the condition of the things they won’t be looking at. Some may offer ancillary inspections, for a fee.
Finally, make sure to thoroughly read the report. Ask the inspector to clarify anything you don’t understand, as this could save you a lot of trouble down the road.
Part 7 of 7: Top 5 real estate tips for people considering becoming a realtor
This 7 part series is accompanied by BETHvids featuring tips regarding buying, selling and the real estate industry in general.
Top 5 real estate tips for people considering becoming a realtor:
- Look into online real estate classes and take the plunge–enroll in an affordable course and start taking action in exploring the industry, instead of dreaming about “one day.” Even if you don’t become an active Realtor, you’ll learn a great deal in the 60 hour course, and you’ll discover if the industry feels like a right fit for you. Moseley Real Estate School is my favorite, and the course is under $300. I’m proud to have been the very first Realtor to ever join the Blue Ridge Association of Realtors after taking an online course back in 2002. Before that year, most agents took the course in person–I took mine from Moseley on dial up Internet service!
- Make a budget and seriously consider the expenses involved in holding an active real estate license. Contact your local Association of Realtors and ask them questions about the process and investment required in starting a career in real estate. The fees involved in joining a local board of Realtors, enrolling in the multiple listing service, charges associated with joining a brokerage, and general start up expenses will shock you. Yes, real estate commissions look great “on paper” but be sure to fully explore the true cost (financially, emotionally and mentally) of beginning a career in real estate. I’d suggest having 6 months or more of savings to allow time for your career to take off. For almost the entire first year I was a Realtor, I was embarrassed to attend office meetings because my business was slow to take off–patience, persistence and doing things differently than others is the key to success.
- Start following local top producers who have a good reputation and learn from those already successful in the industry. Sign up for free online newsletters or courses from professional Realtor trainers and get a feel for the industry from the inside before you dive in. Tom Ferry, Brian Buffini, Gary Keller and many others offer free online tips and have written books you can soak up to learn inside scoop about the industry.
- Begin researching available local, regional and online real estate brokerages while exploring which office seems like the best fit for you. Email or call brokers and start interviewing them. Compare their offerings to new agents, including their willingness to invest in start-up costs. Be sure to ask about training opportunities, mentorship availability, the possibility of having “duty time” (answering the phone or working at the front desk to get leads), and company lead generating/sharing.
- Start a database (with email and physical addresses) of friends, family and community contacts so you’ll have people to reach out to when you launch your career. It will be important to notify your circle (and expand it) for your best chances of hitting the ground running. And even if you choose to not become a Realtor, at least you’ll have your Christmas card list ready and can get your cards out around Thanksgiving this year!
Should you sell your home yourself?
If you’re thinking about selling your home without the help of a real estate agent, you should know what to expect. Here are six tasks you’ll need to take care of.
1. Pricing the house
Figuring out the asking price requires a lot of work. You’ll need to research what similar properties in the area sell for. You should also have someone appraise the home to make sure you’re not over- or under-valuing it.
2. Marketing the property
Realtors often have marketing departments, but you don’t. You’ll have to pay fees to list your property on real estate websites and you’ll probably have to go the extra mile to stand out among properties promoted by professionals.
3. Showing the home
Potential buyers are unlikely to want to visit only at times that are convenient for you. In some cases, they may lose interest if you can’t accommodate them.
4. Vetting buyers
You’ll need to vet every single potential buyer, something that realtors normally handle. Otherwise, you might spend a lot of time with someone only to realize that they can’t actually afford the property.
5. Taking calls
If you do manage to find a buyer, be prepared to field frequent calls. They might want to stop by to measure something or show the place to a relative. You may not feel like you can refuse, for fear that they might pull out of the deal.
6. Managing the paperwork
Real estate professionals are familiar with the paperwork needed when selling a home. Unless you’re a seasoned expert yourself, you run the risk of making a mistake that could cost you big.
The bottom line is that, in most cases, you’ll save money and a lot of hassle by working with a realtor.
Part 6 of 7: Top 5 real estate tips for active realtors
This 7 part series is accompanied by BETHvids featuring tips regarding buying, selling and the real estate industry in general.
Top 5 real estate tips for active realtors:
- Connect with clients online by starting an online newsletter, blog posting schedule, opening a business Facebook page or making timely posts on your existing websites and social media. Ask for likes on your Facebook page, update your Linked In profile and jump into the popular world of Instagram if you haven’t already.
- Contact past clients and ask for referrals you can utilize in advertising–sites like Realtor.com, Zillow and more have templates that make asking easy with the click of a button–you can even have a drawing for a gift card for clients who submit reviews to motivate them to take a few minutes of their downtime to send in a review.
- Send emails or hand written notes to clients, friends and colleagues to check in with your sphere and send them your best wishes during these times. Also reach out to old leads and follow up with buyers/sellers who have dropped off the radar with a kind “thinking of you” message.
- Take time to dive into the latest and greatest technology available, especially that which will help you take the lead in this shifting market…I remember I was the first Realtor to be featured locally for embracing virtual tours (back in 2005ish when they were merely scrolling photos set to music). Being a leader in new strategies and emerging technology can set you apart from the competition. A great way to learn what’s new and hip is by doing some good old-fashioned online “stalking” of top producers in other parts of the country and start experimenting with a strategy you discover that no one else is doing locally.
- Invest in online training (most is quite inexpensive) and get designations and extra certifications in areas in which you want to specialize. Work on continuing education credits to get them out of the way before crunch time when they are due. Consider enrolling in your broker’s license (even if you never intend on running an office)–the added credibility of being an Associate Broker is well worth the 180 hours and approximately $800 invested.
5 tough choices you need to make when buying a home
Here are five big decisions you should be prepared to make when entering the housing market.
1. Location or square footage?
If having a home in a prime location is your priority, you may need to settle for a smaller amount of space. If square footage is more important, be prepared for a longer commute or to have fewer amenities nearby.
2. Fixer-upper or move-in ready?
Buying a property that needs a bit of work could save you money. However, if you don’t want to invest your time and energy into making repairs, choose a home that’s in better shape.
3. Big loan or big down payment?
Paying the full 20 percent down payment will save you from having to dole out funds for mortgage insurance, but it could be a big financial hit. If it leaves you with no real savings to speak of, a smaller down payment may be a better idea.
4. Condo or detached home?
If you’d rather avoid routine maintenance tasks and don’t mind having neighbors close by, a condominium might be your best bet. However, you’ll need to run any renovation projects by the board. A house is more private, but you’ll have to manage the upkeep yourself.
5. Urban or suburban?
Depending on your lifestyle and needs, proximity to mass transit and to various activities may be worth having less space and a slightly higher cost of living. If you don’t mind commuting and prefer the tranquility of a residential area, then the suburbs might work out better for you.
In the end, the most important thing is to articulate your needs as clearly as possible, which is something your real estate agent can help you with.
What you should know about buying an ‘as is’ home
Though commonly seen in real estate listings, the term “as is” and its implications are poorly understood. Here’s what you should know.
What it means
The term “as is” means that the owner is selling the property without a guarantee that everything in the house is working as it should. This doesn’t necessarily mean it’s in disrepair, nor does it mean that you’ll get a bargain. All it means is that the owner, for one reason or another, isn’t interested in making repairs or upgrades.
The need to make a quick sale is the most common reason for selling a home as-is. It’s also typical of banks selling foreclosed homes as well as people who inherited the house and aren’t familiar enough with it to take a chance on making repairs.
What you should do
If you’re interested in purchasing a home is sold as-is, the first thing to do is to get a home inspection. This will allow you to know exactly what, if anything, is wrong with the property and decide if you still want to purchase it.
Hiring a general contractor and structural engineer for a more thorough assessment may also be a good idea, as they can provide an estimate of the costs involved in making any necessary repairs.
Finally, know that you can and should make your offer conditional on a home inspection, although some sellers may refuse these types of bids.
Preparing for the hidden costs of buying a home
In order to buy your first home, you’ll need to budget for more than the down payment, closing costs and insurance. Here are some additional expenses that come with buying a house.
Furniture and appliances
In many cases, new homeowners will need to buy furniture and appliances. While a couch or refrigerator may not seem like a huge expense, costs for these items can quickly add up.
Repairs and upgrades
Unless they were factored into the purchase agreement, you’ll need to pay for all repairs the home needs. Getting a home inspection is a good way to uncover potential issues and determine whether you can afford to fix them. However, the home inspection is yet another expense you’ll need to budget for.
Utilities and property taxes
Make sure you have a good idea of how much it costs to live in your new home. Otherwise, you may be in for an unpleasant surprise when the first utility bills come in. If you’re used to renting, know that you’ll also be on the hook for things your landlord once paid for, including property and school taxes.
The best way to be prepared for the many expenses associated with owning a home is to determine what you can afford, make a detailed budget and work with a realtor to find a property that’s right for you.
