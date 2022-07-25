How to choose a laptop for school

Buying a school laptop is a substantial expense and a decision you don’t want to take lightly. Here are some considerations to help you make the right choice.

Usage

Will the computer be used exclusively for schoolwork, or will you also play video games and watch movies on it? Combined with your study requirements, this information will determine the software you need. It’ll also help you decide on your device’s ideal power and resolution requirements.

Portability

If you plan to carry your computer from class to class, you’ll need to consider the dimensions and weight. You’ll also need good battery capacity if you plan to use your laptop on the go for several hours in a row.

Storage space

You must have enough storage space to save class notes, homework, and other large files, such as photos and videos. If necessary, an external hard drive can provide additional storage space.

If you need help navigating the many models available, ask an in-store associate for advice.