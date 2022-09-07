Home
How to choose a smoke alarm
Smoke alarms play a crucial role in fire prevention. Therefore, it’s essential to make the right choice when purchasing one. Keep these tips in mind when shopping.
Type
The type of smoke alarm you choose must be authorized by your municipality and suitable for the location you’ll place it in your house. Here are your options:
• Ionization alarms are very sensitive and react to vapors and smoke in the air. This type of unit is best suited for bedrooms and hallways.
• Photoelectric devices are less sensitive to fumes and smoke than ionization types. These alarms are best for kitchens and bathrooms.
You can also purchase a strobe light smoke alarm. These units combine sound and light, making them ideal for people with hearing impairments.
Power supply
There are two power supply options available. It’s advisable to verify your municipality’s regulations before making a purchase.
• Battery-powered alarms are very common. However, you must remember to replace the battery regularly. Lithium batteries have a lifespan of about ten years.
• Electric units are connected directly to your home’s 120-volt current. However, you must invest in a backup battery to ensure the alarm operates as intended if there’s a power outage.
It’s a good idea to install more than one smoke alarm in your home and replace them every ten years.
Lovely red vines hold poison
As autumn rolls around this month, people will see lovely bright red vines along trails, wooded areas, and even in the garden.
Very pretty, but don’t touch.
Poison ivy is pretty showy in the fall, especially with its dramatic reds against yellow trees. But its vines and leaves are still just as dangerous.
According to the American Academy of Dermatology, more than 10 million Americans will be itching that familiar bumpy, blistering rash from poison ivy and sumac.
The itchy reaction is a skin rash caused by contact with a substance called urushiol (you-ROO-shee-ol), found in the sap of poison ivy, poison oak, and poison sumac. Urushiol is a colorless or slightly yellow oil that oozes from any part of the plant when it’s cut or crushed, including the stem and the leaves.
You don’t even have to touch the poison plants to develop the rash. Urushiol is hard to destroy, easy to spread, and long-lived. Sticky and almost invisible, it can be carried on the fur of animals or even tools.
Your mower can spit out bits of poison ivy. Inhaling them can be very dangerous. Wearing a mask and safety glasses can decrease your risk.
Once it touches the skin, the urushiol begins to bond in a matter of minutes. In 85 percent of people, a reaction will appear in the form of a line or streak of rash (sometimes resembling insect bites) within 12 to 48 hours. Redness and swelling will be followed by blisters and severe itching.
Before the rash sets in, you have about five to 10 minutes to wash off urushiol with cold water. If you think you have been exposed, immediately wash all exposed areas with cold running water as soon as you can reach a stream, lake, or garden hose. Soap is not necessary and may even spread the oil.
If you do develop a rash, avoid scratching the blisters. The fluid in the blisters will not spread the rash, but urishiol can get under your fingernails and spread the poison. Your nails may also carry germs that could cause an infection.
Debt: there are ways out
Are you falling behind on your monthly payments? Do you constantly need to borrow money from loved ones to make ends meet? While you shouldn’t ignore the indicators that you’re pushing your limits with debt, there’s no need to feel your situation is hopeless. It’s possible to get your finances back in balance.
A credit counseling agency can offer personalized advice to help you manage your budget and restructure your finances. They’ll help you understand your options and guide you through the necessary steps. Here are some of the most common solutions.
• Debt consolidation consists of taking out a loan to pay off existing debts like credit cards and lines of credit at a more favorable interest rate. You repay this loan by making a single payment every month. Debt consolidation simplifies your monthly bills.
• Chapter 13 bankruptcy is a less punitive alternative to Chapter 11. This approach lets you keep your assets and pay off a portion of your debt per a schedule negotiated by the courts and a bankruptcy trustee. Once the repayment plan is complete, the remaining amount owed is discharged.
A financial health expert can help you learn how to use credit better, create a more manageable budget and regain control of your finances.
Which lock should you choose for your front door?
Investing in a high-quality lock ensures the safety of your home’s occupants and protects your property from burglars. That’s why, when choosing a lock, it’s important to know about the different options available to you.
• Smart locks can be controlled with your smartphone and don’t require a key. They also allow you to remotely monitor the comings and goings in your home. You can create and change codes as needed to enable individual people to enter on a limited basis.
• Knob locks work with a key and can be activated with the simple press of a button or lever switch. They’re easy to activate, so you can lock your door from the inside before leaving. Moreover, you can combine your knob lock with a deadbolt to optimize your home’s security.
• Deadbolt locks are solid and efficient. They engage from outside with a key and from inside by turning a knob. You can only secure a deadbolt lock with a key, which prevents you from accidentally locking yourself out.
• Keypad locks allow you to unlock your door with a nu¬meric code. You can create customized codes for each user. If everyone in your household uses the same code, make sure to change it regularly to prevent wear and tear on the keys.
If you need professional advice, speak with a locksmith in your area.
Bullying and harassment at school: an appalling problem
These days it’s rare to find primary and high school students who have not, at one time or another, been the victim of bullying and harassment at school. This sad reality contaminates the atmosphere of a school and, unfortunately, can harm our children’s social development.
Bullying and harassment are characterized by a bully’s repeatedly aggressive behavior towards a victim. This includes physical, verbal, or psychological abuse that can take the form of threats, extortion, shoving or hitting, insulting, humiliating, or coordinated rejection.
Girls can be bullies just as much as boys. Boys usually resort to physical violence, while girls tend to use verbal abuse and coordinated rejection, such as by suggesting that “nobody” talk to the victim. Peers can also become passive participants in bullying, whether by providing an audience for the bully or by not informing school authorities of acts of bullying they witness.
The consequences of this kind of violence can be serious for the bully and the victim. Statistics show that young people who were bullies at school are more likely to face criminal charges in the courtrooms as adults. On the other side of things, victims often show signs of anxiety and can become isolated, with school marks and social skills bearing the brunt of the effects. Even worse, some people who are bullied eventually feel so helpless and hopeless that they consider suicide or taking revenge in a violent way.
In order to fight bullying in schools, it is important to encourage young people to be more assertive without being aggressive. In schools and families, it is also important to cultivate a culture of tolerance and acceptance of those who appear different. Children should be encouraged to report any form of bullying they experience or witness.
4 reasons to hire a professional fence contractor
If you’re planning on getting a new fence, you may be tempted to install it yourself. However, there are many advantages to hiring a professional fence contractor. Here are four reasons to call a fence installation specialist.
1. They’ll get the job done right. Professional fence contractors have the knowledge, tools, and experience to build your fence right the first time. Moreover, contractors typically use surveyors to ensure they install the fence within your property line. In addition, most reputable contractors guarantee their work so you can have peace of mind.
2. They’ll save you money. Although you may think that DIY fencing is less expensive than hiring a contractor, the tools required to build a fence can be costly to buy or rent. Furthermore, building a fence yourself increases the risk of construction mistakes and future repairs.
3. They’ll save you time. A fence contractor will put all their resources into completing your project quickly and efficiently so you can enjoy your yard all summer long. This way, you don’t have to spend your weekends lifting, hammering, and sweating over your fence project.
4. They’ll follow bylaws and regulations. Many communities have strict rules about fence heights, distance from the street or sidewalk, and suitable materials. If you break these bylaws, you may be forced to tear down your fence and start again. Fortunately, fence contractors are familiar with local bylaws and fencing regulations and can help you prevent any complications.
Lastly, do your research and hire a contractor with experience and a proven track record. Additionally, ensure they use only the highest-quality materials.
Help kids get to school and home safely
An adult’s flash of impatience behind the wheel or a child’s panicked sprint to catch up with a departing school bus can turn a single moment into a terrible nightmare. As children return to school, drivers and children must remember that getting to school and home safely is everybody’s business.
If your children take the bus, make sure they know these five simple rules: arrive at your school bus stop five minutes before its scheduled stop; wait for the bus a safe distance away from the side of the street; stay back from the bus until it comes to a complete stop; if it’s dark, wear retro-reflective material and stay visible to drivers; and if you miss your bus or if it never arrives, go straight back home.
For those who walk or ride a bicycle to school, help them choose the safest and most direct route. If there are no sidewalks, make sure they know to walk facing traffic or ride their bicycle with the traffic. Teach them to cross streets only at crosswalks and to always check for cars to the left first, then right, then left again.
In the car, respect school bus traffic laws, which means coming to a full stop, from both directions, until the bus’s red lights stop flashing. If you’re preparing to make a right turn, be aware of bicyclists approaching from behind you on that side. Keep an eye out for children crossing the street, especially during hours when the school day starts and ends. Slow down in school zones, and be watchful for children running to catch the school bus.
Drive slowly in school zones; kids can dart out into the street faster than you can blink an eye.
