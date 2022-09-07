How to choose a smoke alarm

Smoke alarms play a crucial role in fire prevention. Therefore, it’s essential to make the right choice when purchasing one. Keep these tips in mind when shopping.

Type

The type of smoke alarm you choose must be authorized by your municipality and suitable for the location you’ll place it in your house. Here are your options:

• Ionization alarms are very sensitive and react to vapors and smoke in the air. This type of unit is best suited for bedrooms and hallways.

• Photoelectric devices are less sensitive to fumes and smoke than ionization types. These alarms are best for kitchens and bathrooms.

You can also purchase a strobe light smoke alarm. These units combine sound and light, making them ideal for people with hearing impairments.

Power supply

There are two power supply options available. It’s advisable to verify your municipality’s regulations before making a purchase.

• Battery-powered alarms are very common. However, you must remember to replace the battery regularly. Lithium batteries have a lifespan of about ten years.

• Electric units are connected directly to your home’s 120-volt current. However, you must invest in a backup battery to ensure the alarm operates as intended if there’s a power outage.

It’s a good idea to install more than one smoke alarm in your home and replace them every ten years.