How to choose a terrarium for your snake

If you want to adopt a snake, you need to ensure it can thrive in its environment. Here are some tips for how to choose the right terrarium for your cold-blooded friend.

Identify its needs

There are many different snake species, and each has its own specific habitat requirements. Some prefer to burrow and hide, whereas others enjoy perching on vines and branches. You should learn about your snake’s natural habitat and behaviors so you can provide it with a suitable environment.

Consider your pet’s size

You must consider the size of your snake when shopping for a terrarium. You don’t want its living environment to be too big or too small. As a general rule, the terrarium should be long enough for your snake to lie comfortably in a straight line. Additionally, arboreal species require terrariums with considerable vertical space. Keep in mind that if you adopt a young snake, you’ll likely need to purchase a larger terrarium as it grows.

Provide essential accessories

It’s important to closely monitor the temperature and humidity levels in your snake’s terrarium. For this reason, you should purchase a thermometer and hygrometer, and avoid terrariums with wire mesh tops. Additionally, installing a heat lamp or mat is a must to keep your reptile comfortable. Lastly, be sure to provide your snake with hiding places, materials to rub on when molting, and an easily accessible water dish.

To find everything your snake needs to live a happy and healthy life, visit your local pet store.