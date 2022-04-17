How to choose a toaster

Are you buying your first toaster or replacing one that’s broken? If so, there are a variety of options available on the market. Here are four things to consider when making your choice.

1. Size

Make sure you choose a toaster that fits on your counter. The size of the toaster will also dictate the number and style of the slots. For example, toasters with long, wide slots allow you to toast a variety of food items.

2. Features

If you want an appliance that does more than just toast bread, look for a toaster with additional features like a defrosting or warming mode.

3. User experience

You can make your toaster experience more enjoyable by choosing a model with convenient features like an extra-high lift lever, a crumb tray, a cool-touch exterior, a stop button, or a bagel mode.

4. Appearance

You may want a toaster that matches the look of your kitchen. However, keep in mind that stainless-steel models are generally made better than plastic ones. In fact, stainless steel is scratch-and rust-resistant and will look new for years to come.

To find a toaster that’s right for you, visit your local stores.