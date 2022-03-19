How to choose a walk-in bathtub

A walk-in bathtub can reduce your risk of falling and make your personal hygiene routine easier to manage. Here’s what you need to do to choose the right model.

Determine your needs

There are many different types of walk-in bathtubs. To narrow down your choices, you must first determine if you require a model that’s wheelchair accessible, has a low edge, or allows you to sit or lie down. In addition, the width of the door and the direction it opens, either in or out, should be key considerations.

Consider size and comfort

When choosing a walk-in tub, it’s important to think about the size and shape of your bathroom. The dimensions of the available space will allow you to determine which models will work best. In any case, measuring your bathroom will prevent you from purchasing a bathtub that doesn’t fit.

Select the required accessories

In addition to the tub itself, you may want to consider installing your bathtub with water jets, mobility aids, a retractable bench, a quick-drain system, a non-slip coating, or an anti-scald valve.

Lastly, don’t be afraid to ask a bathtub retailer for recommendations. After reviewing your needs, they’ll be able to suggest a model that meets your requirements.