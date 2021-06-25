How to choose a walking aid

Do you struggle to walk on your own due to an injury, illness, or condition associated with aging? If so, a walking aid could help you regain some of your mobility. Here’s how to know if a cane, walker, or rollator is right for you.

Cane

Ideal for mild vision or balance problems, a cane can make it easier to navigate around obstacles. It can also provide one-sided support for mild leg weakness or joint pain. While a wooden model has a classic look, metal canes are easier to adjust. Alternatively, you can select a four-pronged cane, which is heavier but offers more stability. Be sure to test a few options to find the handle grip that works best for you.

Walker

If you have severe balance problems or weakness in your lower limbs, a walker may be beneficial. This four-legged mobility aid typically has two wheels in the front and posts in the back, which allows the user to easily move forward. A walker also provides enough stability to assist with standing up. When shopping for a walker, opt for one in a lightweight material so that it’s less cumbersome.

Rollator

Similar to a walker but with four wheels, a rollator can greatly improve mobility since it requires less effort to push. Most have brakes on the handles, but these require good reflexes to use safely. Consider opting for a model with large wheels that can handle both soft interior and bumpy outdoor surfaces. Many rollators also include practical accessories such as a basket, seat, and reflectors.

If you need help finding a walking aid, don’t hesitate to speak with your doctor or consult a physiotherapist.