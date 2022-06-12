How to choose a wok

A wok is a high-walled pan used to sear food quickly using very little oil. The traditional wok has a rounded bottom, but flat-bottomed varieties are gaining popularity. Here are a few tips for picking out the perfect wok for you.

Size

The size of the wok you choose is crucial. If it’s too small, your ingredients will crowd together and steam instead of sear. If you have a gas stove, be sure to choose a round-bottomed wok that can rest between the burner grates without wobbling. A flat-bottomed wok is best suited to electric cooktops.

Material

Steel and cast-iron varieties require regular maintenance. Woks made of enameled cast iron, titanium, and aluminum-lined stainless steel require little upkeep. Avoid non-stick woks unless they’re designed for high heat.

You should also consider the weight of the wok and the type of handles it has if you like to stir your food without using a utensil. To make it easier to maneuver, choose a lightweight model with a handle that stays cool to the touch.

Accessories

If you want to steam food or prepare casseroles in your wok, choose a model with a lid and steaming rack. If you like fried foods, choose one that comes with a deep-frying basket.

Explore your kitchen supply stores to find a wok best suited to you.