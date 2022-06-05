How to choose an air-conditioning unit

Are you looking for a new air conditioner to cool your home? If so, here are a few criteria to consider.

Type

If you only need to cool a small area, opt for a window, portable, or wall-mounted air conditioner. Window units are affordable and easy to install in any window opening. However, they can be noisy. Portable units are more expensive than window ones but can be moved easily from one room to another. Furthermore, wall-mounted units are the quietest of the three but must be built into the exterior wall of your property.

If you need to cool a large space, a central air conditioner or heat pump is the way to go. Although these units can be pricey and require professional installation, they’re efficient and can save you a considerable amount of money over time.

Power

Continuously using a low-wattage air conditioner will cool your home more effectively than an extremely powerful unit that keeps shutting off and restarting. Keep in mind that you must pick a unit with enough BTUs to cool the size of your space effectively. You should consider which direction your home faces and how much sun it gets throughout the day. For instance, south-facing homes warm up very quickly in the summer.

Energy efficiency

The energy performance of your air conditioner can greatly impact how much you spend on your utility bills. Consequently, look for ENERGY STAR-certified products that meet stringent efficiency requirements.

Noise level

Make sure the noise level of your air conditioner complies with the regulations in your apartment building or municipality. You can consult the unit’s technical datasheet to determine how many decibels it emits. You should stay away from units that emit more than 80 decibels, as they could damage your hearing over time. In general, the more expensive the air conditioner, the quieter it is.

Visit a local HVAC company for personalized advice or to have your new air conditioner professionally installed.