How to choose an at-home sauna
Saunas offer health benefits beyond just helping you relax. Here’s what to consider if you want one for your home.
Size
Saunas come in various sizes. Do you plan on using it exclusively with your significant other, or do you want to enjoy it with family and friends? Some models fit two or three people, while others have bench seats that accommodate up to 12.
Heat source
Infrared heaters provide instant heat that warms your body from the inside out. However, they typically only reach 120 to 150 F.
Alternatively, electric heaters can be used indoors and outdoors but take about 10 to 15 minutes to raise the air temperature. The upside is that they can reach 150 to 185 F. Many electric heaters also come with stones you can cover with water to create soothing steam. Wood-fired heaters have the same benefits as electric ones but can be used only with outdoor saunas.
Indoor or outdoor
Indoor saunas are great if you have a small yard and want to utilize unused space in your basement or bathroom. They add a touch of luxury to your home and are easily accessible in any weather. Additionally, if you choose a free-standing sauna, you can take it with you if you move.
Outdoor saunas are ideal if you have a large yard or want to be close to nature. Moreover, they offer more variety in shape and design than indoor versions. For example, many outdoor models can be fitted with glass windows and exterior seating.
Visit a local sauna retailer to discuss which model is suitable for you.
Bean bag chair: a classic to rediscover
Do you want to create a space to read, knit, watch TV or play video games? Here are a few reasons a bean bag chair is a perfect fit.
If you think this soft chair, usually filled with tiny polystyrene balls or polyurethane foam, is reserved for little ones, think again. Today, manufacturers offer models for children, teenagers, and adults of all sizes. Some even have armrests and a backrest for lumbar support.
Whether covered in cotton, vinyl, faux suede, or a waterproof fabric ideal for outdoor use, bean bag chairs are available in infinite colors and patterns to add a bit of character to any decor.
Many models feature a removable, heavy-duty zippered cover for easy cleaning. Easy to carry, these soft and practical chairs can be moved to any room.
Visit your local furniture retailers to find the bean bag chair of your dreams.
Trend: outdoor pizza ovens
Does the smell of pizza cooking make your mouth water? You may be interested in an outdoor pizza oven if you enjoy using your barbecue all four seasons. Here’s a closer look at this popular cooking appliance.
Available in various sizes, pizza ovens are typically fueled by wood or propane. You can also purchase hybrid models that use both. You can expect to pay anywhere from $300 to $5,000 for a portable or stationary pizza oven. They come in sturdy and attractive materials like stainless steel, copper, stone, and more.
How to protect it
Pizza ovens are designed for outdoor use. However, protecting yours from ice, snow, and sleet is essential. If you have a portable model, store it in an enclosed space like a shed. If you have a stationary oven or one that’s very heavy, cover it with a durable waterproof cover. Additionally, promptly remove fallen snow with a brush or broom.
Visit your local kitchen supply store to find a pizza oven to delight your family.
Three decorating tips for styling a room without windows
Whether you have a guest room, powder room, or interior bathroom without a window, here are a few decorating tips to make it feel bright and inviting.
1. Paint the room a light color. Painting the walls and ceiling white, gray, or beige can help add airiness to a dark room.
2. Hang a mirror. Windowless rooms can often feel small and cramped. Adding a large mirror or wall of mirrors deceives the eye into thinking the room is larger than it is and helps reflect light throughout the space.
3. Install plenty of lights. It’s essential to install layered lighting in a windowless room. For example, you can combine overhead fixtures with lamps and accent lights. Placing lights underneath cabinets or inside exposed shelving to brighten dark surfaces.
Finally, pick neutral and minimalistic furniture. For example, a white couch with slim legs will allow you to see more of the floor, making the room feel open and bright.
Interior door handles: how to make the best choice
Investing in a stylish handle can instantly elevate the look of your interior doors. Here’s a short guide to help you make the best choice.
Materials
Door handles are typically made of durable metals like steel, aluminum, brass, wrought iron, and chrome. You can also find handles made of wood, plastic, and porcelain. However, the internal mechanisms are always made of metal.
Types
Here’s an overview of the three main types of handles:
• Lever handles can either have a lock or no lock. They’re activated by raising or lowering the lever. In addition, you can find curved levers that are suitable for people with limited dexterity.
• Knob handles are usually round and have a locking mechanism. You can also purchase fixed knob handles that don’t that need to be rotated or turned to open or close the door.
• Pull handles are fixed and can only be locked by purchasing a separate accessory.
The door handle you choose largely depends on your style and preferred use. Visit your local hardware store to browse different models.
Renovations: Three tips for reducing renovation costs
If you’re planning a renovation project, here are three tips to help keep costs to a minimum.
1. Pick the right time of year. Fall and winter are typically less busy for most contractors. During these times, you may be able to negotiate a lower price.
2. Get several quotes. Contacting several contractors will give you a good idea of the average price to complete the project. Shopping around may also help you get a better rate.
3. Be specific. Clearly explain what you want upfront to avoid unnecessarily driving up the bill.
Always ensure the contractor you choose has the required experience and certifications.
Design ideas for small kitchens
Small kitchens can be difficult to use well. However, a few design hacks can make a small space more maneuverable. Consider these layouts and design ideas.
Small kitchen layouts
Your kitchen layout can have a significant impact on efficiency and comfort. Try these styles in your home:
• Galley. A galley kitchen utilizes a middle aisle flanked with cabinets and appliances on one or both sides. Ensure there’s enough room for your kitchen cabinet doors to swing open all the way.
• U-shaped. This horseshoe-shaped layout features cabinets and appliances on three sides. You can place an island in the middle for extra workspace if you have room.
• L-shaped. This layout efficiently utilizes a corner of the room with cabinets and appliances on two sides. It gives you a triangle-shaped workspace with everything you need within easy reach.
Space-saving ideas
Incorporate these space savers into your kitchen design to maximize efficiency.
• Small appliances. Standard-sized appliances can take up a lot of room. Choose a smaller dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove to free up space.
• Accessories. Under-cabinet storage containers and slide-out pot organizers can increase the functionality of your kitchen and keep it organized.
If you’re designing a new kitchen, talk to an expert at your local home improvement store for more space-saving ideas.
