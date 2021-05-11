How to choose an ATV

If you want to purchase an all-terrain vehicle (ATV), whether a quad or side-by-side, you’ll need to weigh your options. Here are some tips to help you choose the right one.

Identify your needs

How will you use your ATV? Determine if you need it for hunting excursions, cruising around the backcountry with your family, or performing tasks like snow removal and lawn maintenance. How you intend to use your ATV will determine what type of vehicle and accessories you should get.

Narrow down your choices

Once you know how you’ll be using your ATV, you can decide if you want a quad or side-by-side. Quads are ideal for riding along muddy trails. Side-by-sides, however, often come with integrated trailers and are great for family rides and heavy work.

Ask questions

When shopping for an ATV, gather as much information as possible about the vehicle you’re interested in. In particular, make sure it meets your needs in terms of options, performance, and price. Try out several models to ensure the seat, size and other features are right for you.

Once you’ve found your dream ATV, you can purchase all the accessories and protective clothing you need. Most importantly, make sure to invest in a good helmet.