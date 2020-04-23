How to choose an electric vehicle

Are you thinking about purchasing an electric vehicle (EV)? If so, consider your needs before making a decision. Here are the key factors to keep in mind.

Commuting

If you have a short daily commute, almost any type of electric vehicle will have sufficient range to get you where you need to go.

However, if you tend to regularly drive long distances, you may be better off with a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). This type of car uses gas to keep you going once the battery is depleted.

In addition, if you love to escape to the cottage or take frequent road trips, a long-range EV or PHEV may be a better option to get you where you’re going.

Charging

Most EV owners install a 240-volt charging station at home. If you do the same, you’ll have no problem recharging yours on a daily basis.

Alternatively, if you rely on public charging stations to power your car, it’s best to locate one close to your home and/or your place of work. It’s crucial to ensure that you always have enough range left to get to the station.

There is a wide variety of EVs and PHEVs on the market right now, with more being released every year. So, whether you prefer a compact car, a mid-sized sedan or an SUV, there’s an electric vehicle that’s right for you.