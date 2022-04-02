How to choose between an apartment, condo or house

Do you want to move? Are you trying to decide between renting an apartment, owning a condo, or buying a house? If so, here are some things you should know about each option.

Apartment

Renting an apartment is ideal for people on a tight budget. It’s also great for individuals who don’t have the time or energy to maintain a property. Tenant insurance is affordable, and the landlord will be responsible for all maintenance and repairs. Additionally, you can easily move out when you’re ready to leave.

However, you’ll never get the money you pay for your apartment back, and rental rates increase annually. Additionally, you may have to pay for a parking space or storage locker. Furthermore, your neighbors may be loud, and the landlord might impose rules like a no pet policy. Plus, you may need to restore the apartment to its original condition before moving out. In some cases, you could be forced to leave if the landlord repossesses the apartment.

Condo

Condos are generally more affordable than houses, and many buildings have a pool, gym, or other amenities you can use. If you own one, you’ll be responsible for maintaining your unit. However, you’ll also share responsibility for the upkeep of common areas like the roof with other condo owners. Consequently, you must pay monthly condo fees in addition to your mortgage. You’ll also need home insurance, which can also be expensive, and your mortgage rate could increase at the end of your term. Furthermore, much like an apartment, you must adhere to any building rules.

House

The best part about purchasing a home is that its value will increase over time. Homes offer the most privacy and usually have a spacious yard and parking spot. You also don’t have to pay for amenities you don’t use, which is often the case with condos. Additionally, you’ll have complete freedom over how you decorate your space.

However, you’ll be responsible for all maintenance, which could require a lot of time, energy, and money. Additionally, home insurance is more expensive than tenant insurance, and you’ll have to pay municipal and school taxes as well. You’re also susceptible to rising mortgage rates. Lastly, you don’t get to choose your neighbors. Therefore, they could end up being just as bothersome as those in an apartment or condo building.

Regardless of which option you choose, make sure to hire a realtor. A professional agent can help you find the perfect home.