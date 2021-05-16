How to choose sunglasses that will protect your eyes

Did you know your eyes can get a sunburn?

In addition to damaging your corneas, exposure to the sun’s rays increases your risk of developing cataracts and other serious eye conditions. This is why it’s essential to wear sunglasses outdoors, even on cloudy days. Here are some tips to help you choose a pair that will provide adequate protection.

• Opt for close-fitting sunglasses or frames that can easily be adjusted. Choose wide lenses or wraparound sunglasses to protect your eyes from every angle.

• Check the label to ensure the lenses offer full protection against both UVA and UVB rays. Remember that it’s not a question of color, darkness, or price.

• Favor sunglasses that have a scratch-resistant coating on the lenses. This will help prevent imperfections from hindering your vision.

• Select a pair with mirror-coated or gradient lenses. These features will reduce the amount of light that reaches your eyes without compromising your ability to see.

• Be mindful of the activities you’ll be doing when wearing your sunglasses. For example, brown lenses are ideal for driving because they don’t affect how you see colors.

• Make sure the lenses don’t cause too much distortion. Test them out by looking at a tiled floor while wearing them to see if the lines look straight.

For more advice and to help you make an informed choice, consult an optician or other eye care professional.

Photochromic vs. polarized lenses

Photochromic lenses can be useful because they darken in response to exposure to UV light. However, this means they don’t darken properly in cars, since windshields block some UV rays. Polarized lenses, on the other hand, are ideal for driving and outdoor activities, as they reduce glare off flat surfaces such as roads, water, and snow.