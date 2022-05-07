How to choose the perfect children’s play structure

Do you want to create a play space for your children? Here are a few things to consider when choosing the perfect play structure for your yard.

Children’s age

You must select a unit that’s age-appropriate for your children. This will help you determine the size of the structure and the number and type of games it should have. For example, very young children enjoy playhouse-type structures with turning props. However, older children enjoy features like a climbing wall or swing set.

Space

Some modules are quite large, while others are relatively compact. Therefore, ensure you have enough yard space to accommodate the structure. You must also allow ample clearance around the unit to keep your children safe. This is essential if the play structure has a slide.

Materials

Whether you opt for a wooden, plastic, or metal structure, remember to ask how to maintain the unit to ensure maximum safety. The color choice is also important. Keep in mind that dark hues store more heat than light ones and become hot when exposed to the sun.

Lastly, you should involve your children in the buying process. They’ll let you know what they prefer so you can choose a unit the whole family will enjoy.

Trampoline



Do you want to add a trampoline to your backyard? Here are a few points to consider:

• Type. Choose a trampoline with traditional springs or composite or fiberglass rods.

• Safety. Install netting to protect your children from falling off the trampoline. You can also cover the springs. Moreover, make sure you find out how many people can use the trampoline at once.

• Size. In addition to the trampoline itself, allow at least six and a half feet of clearance on all sides.

• Accessories. You can purchase accessories like a protective cover, basketball hoop, and more.