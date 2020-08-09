How to choose the right air conditioner

If you need to buy a new air conditioning system, you have a number of options. Here are a few tips to help you decide how to best cool your home.

Determine your needs

The appropriate system for your home will largely depend on the type of dwelling you live in. If you have a house, you might want to invest in central air conditioning or a geothermal pump. If you own a unit in a multi-family building, consider installing a wall-mounted system. If you’re a tenant, opt for a portable air conditioner. Regardless of your choice, make sure the system you select adheres to building rules and municipal noise control regulations.

Establish a budget



In addition to calculating the short-term costs of purchasing and installing an air conditioning system, you should consider the associated long-term expenses. This includes the amount for all maintenance tasks and potential repairs. Determine an acceptable price range based on your current financial situation. If you need to make significant renovations to install a central system, look into available financing options.

Evaluate power requirements

The ideal cooling capacity for your air conditioner (measured in British thermal units or BTUs) will depend on the size of your dwelling, the quality of the building’s insulation, and the number of rooms and stories you want to cool. While you want a unit that’s powerful enough to maintain a comfortable temperature throughout your home, an oversized model tends to operate in short bursts and consume excess energy.

Consider location

You should determine in advance where your air conditioner will be installed, especially if you live in an apartment with limited space to accommodate a bulky unit. If you’d prefer to only cool certain rooms throughout the day, a portable model on wheels may be a convenient choice. If your home faces south or a majority of its windows are on the south side, your air conditioning system will need to work harder. However, blinds or thick curtains can help block the sun and thereby reduce your cooling costs.

Once you’ve selected an air conditioner, hire a professional to install it and make sure it works.

Regardless of the type of air conditioning system you need, look for a model with Energy Star certification. This will guarantee that the unit is energy efficient.