How to choose the right ceiling fan for your home

The ceiling fan is a simple and economical solution for cooling a room in the summertime, circulating the air in winter, and possibly even providing lighting. Here are a few tips to help you choose the most suitable model for your space.

Blades

The greater the angle of incline, the more powerful the device’s motor will be. The diameter of the fan blades also impacts its efficiency. Consequently, the length of the fan blades must correspond to the size of the room. It’s less important how many blades there are on the fan; it’s more important that their size is compatible with the space in your room.

Downrod

Ensure the distance between the fan and the floor is about seven or eight feet. If your ceiling is more than nine-feet high, you must choose a fan with a longer downrod so you can set the blades to an appropriate height from the floor.

Activation

You can choose from several control options to adjust the fan’s speed. For example, if you choose a wall switch, you must install an electrical connection. However, you can also find models that come with a remote control or manual chain that hangs from the device.

Style

This decision depends entirely on your taste. However, make sure the fan you choose matches other elements and materials in the room, like the metal on the door handles and light fixtures. Keep in mind that lacquered blades are easy to clean, which you’ll appreciate if you’re installing the fan in the kitchen.

Lighting

You can also integrate your lighting directly into your fan and replace the bulbs as needed. If you choose this option, make your selection according to the types of bulbs you prefer.

Installing a ceiling fan or light fixture is subject to regional regulations and may require a permit. Therefore, it’s best to trust a licensed electrician to safely install your fan in compliance with building standards.