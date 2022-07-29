Connect with us

How to choose the right ceiling fan for your home

The ceiling fan is a simple and economical solution for cooling a room in the summertime, circulating the air in winter, and possibly even providing lighting. Here are a few tips to help you choose the most suitable model for your space.

Blades
The greater the angle of incline, the more powerful the device’s motor will be. The diameter of the fan blades also impacts its efficiency. Consequently, the length of the fan blades must correspond to the size of the room. It’s less important how many blades there are on the fan; it’s more important that their size is compatible with the space in your room.

Downrod
Ensure the distance between the fan and the floor is about seven or eight feet. If your ceiling is more than nine-feet high, you must choose a fan with a longer downrod so you can set the blades to an appropriate height from the floor.

Activation
You can choose from several control options to adjust the fan’s speed. For example, if you choose a wall switch, you must install an electrical connection. However, you can also find models that come with a remote control or manual chain that hangs from the device.


Style
This decision depends entirely on your taste. However, make sure the fan you choose matches other elements and materials in the room, like the metal on the door handles and light fixtures. Keep in mind that lacquered blades are easy to clean, which you’ll appreciate if you’re installing the fan in the kitchen.

Lighting
You can also integrate your lighting directly into your fan and replace the bulbs as needed. If you choose this option, make your selection according to the types of bulbs you prefer.

Installing a ceiling fan or light fixture is subject to regional regulations and may require a permit. Therefore, it’s best to trust a licensed electrician to safely install your fan in compliance with building standards.

fb-share-icon

Credit reporting changes in July

Published

2 weeks ago

on

July 16, 2022

By

Anyone who has struggled to pay off medical bills will get a boost this July as medical credit reporting changes.

Among the changes announced by all three major credit reporting agencies (Equifax, Experian, Transunion):

  • Old medical bills that have been paid will no longer appear on credit reports. Medical debt is currently reported for seven years after it is paid off.
  • Unpaid medical bills will appear on a credit report only if they remain unpaid for 12 months. Right now there is a six-month grace period.
  • Medical debt in a collection that is less than $500 will not appear on credit reports. This move is expected to clear 70 percent of medical collections from credit reports.
  • Credit reports are designed to give lenders, in particular, an idea of whether a person will pay their debts. But 66 percent of medical debts are one-time unexpected and unpaid medical bills.

The credit agencies say the medical debts don’t provide an accurate picture of whether a person regularly pays his or her bills.

fb-share-icon


News from home: One easy way to get mosquitoes gone

Published

2 weeks ago

on

July 16, 2022

By

The mosquito is probably the most reviled pest in the world, spreading disease and leaving itchy bites, but here is a cheap idea for getting them out of your space: Use a fan.

Mosquitoes are weak fliers who just can’t compete with wind. If you don’t want to worry about chemical vapors or open flames, buy a big fan to blow the mosquitoes off course. It really works, plus you get a nice, cooling breeze — a perfect solution for a hot, humid summer evening.

If you are moving around, though, insect repellent works well. Active ingredients like DEET and picaridin are the gold standard for keeping mosquitoes at bay and work for about 10 hours at a time. Essential oil-based bug sprays — like those containing oil of lemon eucalyptus — also deter pests, but not quite as well or for as long, so be prepared to reapply as directed.

Citronella candles look nice, but as a mosquito repellent, their performance is modest at best, with a small effective radius.


Bug zappers are not effective against mosquitoes and can kill valuable pollinators.

fb-share-icon

Bed frames: a buying guide

Published

2 weeks ago

on

July 15, 2022

By

In addition to providing the comfort you need for a good night’s sleep, your bed frame helps prolong the life of your mattress and box spring. Here are three things to consider when buying a new bed frame.

1. Type
Standard wood and metal bed frames require the addition of a box spring to support your mattress. However, some models let you place your mattress directly on the frame. If you want to avoid buying a box spring, choose a frame with a slat system or a platform-type base.

2. Height
You can choose the height of your bed base according to your preferences and needs. If it’s not adjustable, be sure to consider the dimensions of your mattress to get a good idea of how high your bed will be. If you don’t check beforehand, you may need to adjust the legs of the bed to achieve a suitable height. If you need more storage space, opt for an elevated base or a bed frame with built-in compartments.

3. Style
Whether you opt for wood, metal, or a quilted fabric finish, select a shade to match the other elements in your room. A trendy headboard can also add some character to your bedroom.


Visit your local furniture stores to seek out the perfect bed frame for you.

fb-share-icon

Protect your garden during a heat wave

Published

2 weeks ago

on

July 15, 2022

By

In large parts of the U.S., late-summer heat is no joke, and even the most heat-friendly garden crops like tomatoes and peppers can get cranky during a serious heat wave. But with some smart short and long-term solutions, your garden can survive the heat and stay green and productive.

  • Check the forecast. Some plants may droop a bit in the heat, but if the temperature will fall within a few days, your garden should bounce back with a little care and attention.
  • Water long and slow. You should do this all season, but especially during heat waves to help saturate the soil and keep plants hydrated and more drought-resistant.
  • Give your garden a deep, slow watering in the evening or morning before the heat wave hits so the plants have ample time to drink up.
  • Don’t over-water. If your plants still wilt during the hottest part of the day, wait until the next morning. If they’re still limp, give them another long, slow drink.
  • Focus on the soil at the base of the plant when watering instead of leaves. Droplets of water on leaves or fruit can heat in the sun and sunburn or scorch the plant.
  • Try shade cloth for plants that are younger or especially heat-sensitive. You can also use sheets or umbrellas. Move potted plants to shadier locations.
  • Make sure to mulch at the beginning of every season. Re-distribute mulch before a heat wave to ensure all plants are well protected.
fb-share-icon

See American goldfinches by your own window

Published

2 weeks ago

on

July 14, 2022

By

If you long to see a bright yellow and black goldfinch, getting one or more to visit your backyard feeder is not that difficult. All you need is a bag of thistle seeds.

The males are yellow with black trim and the females are olive-toned yellow. Watch for them.

The adult birds put on a show as they gather seeds from thistle and zinnias, cosmos, bee balm, liatris, and coreopsis.

Goldfinches love thistle seeds, also known as nyjer, and sunflower seeds. The seed makes up almost their entire diet. They will regularly visit backyard feeders and appreciate having a birdbath close by.


Backyard birders see them across most of the United States and southern Canada.

They are among the latest nesting birds. In late summer, they collect thistledown to line their nests and raise four to six young, feeding them a partially digested substance called “canary milk.”

Both the male and female feed the baby birds.

Goldfinches may sing “per-chick-o-ree” with each flap of their wings as they fly. In winter, they may sing “se-mee, se-mee” and other pretty twittering songs.

fb-share-icon

Save on insurance with smart devices

Published

3 weeks ago

on

July 11, 2022

By

Insurance companies are wise to the fact that some smart devices increase safety and mitigate risks, such as house fires. And as a result, they’re giving customers discounts on premiums for using certain smart devices. In fact, you could save 5 to 20 percent, depending on the devices and your insurer.

Many home insurance companies provide discounts for homes with security systems. With monitored security systems, a security company will keep an eye on your home and if sensors are tripped, they can contact you or the police. Some systems also offer “self-monitoring” and will send alerts to your phone, but won’t contact the police or the security company until you give permission.

The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that leaking pipes and faucets in households waste over a trillion gallons of water per year. Not only will this run up your utility bills, but water damage can ruin cabinets, walls, floors, and more. Fortunately, you can set up smart leak sensors under sinks and elsewhere. When a leak is detected, you’ll get pinged on your phone. You can also use the Flo by Moen Smart Water Security System. If there’s a failure, say a water pipe breaking, it can shut off the water completely, potentially preventing a flood. Some insurers offer premium discounts for homes equipped with these water monitoring systems.

The NFPA reports that over 350,000 fires occur at home each year, many caused by electrical issues. But with Ting’s in-socket smart sensors, if an electrical issue occurs, homeowners are warned before the fire starts. A few insurers now provide Ting free and some security systems also include devices that monitor for fires and water leaks.


fb-share-icon

