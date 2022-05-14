How to choose the right cycling accessories

Whether you’re new to biking or a seasoned rider, investing in the right accessories will make your time in the saddle more enjoyable. Here are a few tips for choosing the right cycling gear.

Helmet

Every cyclist needs a well-selected helmet. Don’t hesitate to try on several models to find the perfect fit. The helmet you choose should be comfortable, easy to adjust, and stay in place when you make sudden head movements. You should also select a helmet that’s suited to the type of cycling you do. For instance, road helmets don’t have a visor and are sleeker than mountain biking helmets. If you enjoy varied biking activities, a hybrid helmet may be best.

Clothing

If you’re an avid cyclist, invest in proper clothing to significantly improve your comfort and enjoyment. Moisture-wicking socks and fabrics can help keep you cool and dry on hot summer days. Cycling jerseys often have practical back pockets for carrying small items like your keys and phone.

The right pair of cycling shorts can make a big difference on long rides. Choose a pair of shorts made from a comfortable material like chamois or nylon spandex. Make sure the shorts have as few seams as possible to reduce the risk of chafing. The thigh band should also remain in place without cutting off blood circulation. Although bib shorts take some pressure off your abdomen, they’re not very practical for women. It’s up to you to decide what you like best.

Bags and panniers

There are many different cycling bags to choose from to serve you on a long ride. A seat bag is good to store small items like your wallet, a repair kit, and snacks. However, a handlebar bag makes it easy to access things like a camera or map. If you need to carry camping gear or a change of clothes, a pannier attached to your bike’s luggage rack is ideal. Invest in a waterproof model or saddlebag covers to keep your belongings dry.

If you need personalized advice, speak with the sales staff at your local bike shop.