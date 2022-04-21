How to choose the right mechanic

If your car needs a tune-up, it can be difficult to find a mechanic you trust. Whether you turn to a dealership, private mechanic, or franchised repair shop, you should inquire about the following:

• Warranty options

• Available automotive equipment

• Hours of operation

• Services offered

• Hourly rates

• Environmental practices

• Employee training and qualifications

Additionally, it’s a good idea to read customer reviews to see if there are any complaints about the shop.

Whether you speak directly with the mechanic or a member of the front desk staff, make sure they take the time to clearly explain what’s going on with your vehicle. It’s a good sign if they can tell you which repairs must be done immediately and which ones can wait. If the person you speak with can’t be bothered to explain everything to you in detail, you may want to try another shop.

Is your vehicle still under warranty?

Even if your car is still under warranty, you can go to any mechanic for basic maintenance tasks like oil changes. Just make sure you follow the standards outlined in your owner’s manual. However, keep in mind that only dealerships can honor warranties. They’re also the most knowledgeable about mechanical issues and recalls that could affect the make and model of your specific vehicle.

Even if you trust your mechanic, you may be better off hiring a specialist to repair your windshield, muffler, transmission or air conditioning.