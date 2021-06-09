How to choose the right swimsuit

Some people love shopping for swimsuits, while others loathe it. Either way, here are a few tips to help you make the right choice.

Type

Don’t let anyone convince you that you can’t wear a certain type of swimsuit because of your age or body type. All that matters is that you like it, that it’s comfortable, and that it meets your needs. If you want to find a flattering swimsuit that makes you feel confident in your body, ask a salesperson at your local swimwear shop for suggestions.

Use

If you plan on swimming laps or want to spend hours paddleboarding, a sports swimsuit is probably the most practical option. However, if you’ll be lounging by the pool or sipping cocktails on the beach, go ahead and play around with more daring styles.

Quality

If the thought of shopping for a new swimsuit makes you cringe, invest in one that’s high-quality and won’t go out of style. That way, you won’t have to shop for a new one every few years. Conversely, if you like keeping up with the latest trends, buy a few swimsuits in different colors and cuts that you can interchange.

Finding the right swimsuit doesn’t have to be daunting. From one-pieces to bikinis and trikinis to tankinis, there are many styles, cuts, and fits available.

Maintenance

If you want to keep your swimsuit in good shape for years to come, machine-wash it on the gentle cycle with a mild detergent after every use. Make sure to hang dry it indoors or outdoors in the shade. Clothes dryers can damage your swimsuit’s elasticity and the sun can cause the fabric to fade.