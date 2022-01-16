How to choose the right type of wood stain for your project

A fresh coat of stain can breathe new life into wood furniture and flooring. Here’s an overview of the three most common types of stains.

• Oil-based stains are inexpensive, readily available, and easy to use. They’re ideal for large projects because they dry slowly and create a uniform appearance. Oil-based stains penetrate deeply, which provides rich color and a durable finish that often doesn’t require multiple coats.

• Water-based stains are mold and mildew resistant, making them suitable for moisture-prone areas such as kitchens and bathrooms. They dry very quickly, which makes them best suited for small projects. The biggest downside is that they don’t penetrate wood as deeply as oil-based stains, which results in less saturated colors.

• Gel-based stains are often described as a cross between stain and paint. They require less preparation than other products as you don’t need to completely sand the wood’s surface to get a good result. In addition, since gel-based stains coat the surface of the wood instead of penetrating it, they’re especially suitable for woods like birch, cherry, maple, and pine.

If you need help choosing the right stain for your project, speak to the sales staff at your local hardware store.