Automotive
How to choose the right vehicle for winter
If you want to upgrade your vehicle and are looking for a dependable model that can help you safely navigate winter roads, here are a few things to consider.
Vehicle features
When driving on icy, snow-covered roads, four-wheel drive is considered the safest. An all-wheel-drive system will automatically distribute power to the wheels based on the road conditions, thereby optimizing your vehicle’s traction.
In addition, high ground clearance is a useful feature as it allows you to tackle large snowdrifts with ease. A bit of height also prevents you from floating on top of the snow and will help ensure you stay in control of your vehicle.
Types of vehicles
Depending on your needs, budget, and preferences, there are a number of vehicles that have winter-friendly features.
• Cars are now available with all-wheel drive. In addition, the low center of gravity will work in your favor on slippery roads.
• SUVs have good ground clearance, making them ideal for winter driving, provided they have all-wheel drive. However, SUVs that lack four-wheel drive may provide a false sense of security.
• Pickup trucks offer good elevation for driving in the snow. However, their weight makes them difficult to maneuver on the ice. Additionally, the high center of gravity can cause you to spin out if you’re not careful.
• Electric vehicles have a very low center of gravity, which makes winter driving a breeze. What’s more, electric motors are capable of efficiently managing wheel slips. On some models, the front and rear wheels are controlled by different motors for added reliability.
When shopping for a new vehicle, don’t be afraid to ask questions. This will help you determine which model best meets your needs.
Automotive
Vehicle insurance coverage requirements change January 1
Beginning January 1, the minimum insurance coverage required for vehicles in Virginia will increase.
Senate Bill 1182 raises the minimum insurance coverage requirements over the next three years to the following:
|Liability Insurance Coverage Requirements
|Injury or death of one person
|Injury or death of two or more people
|Property damage
|Current requirements
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$20,000
|Policies effective Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2024
|$30,000
|$60,000
|$20,000
|Policies effective on or after Jan. 1, 2025
|$50,000
|$100,000
|$25,000
This bill applies to vehicle insurance policies issued or renewed on or after January 1, 2022.
To purchase license plates and title and register a vehicle in Virginia, a customer must certify the vehicle is covered by the minimum insurance requirements or pay the Uninsured Motor Vehicle Fee.
Vehicle owners caught driving without insurance or who have not paid the Uninsured Motor Vehicle Fee will have their driving and vehicle registration privileges suspended (Code of Virginia § 46.2-707). To have those privileges reinstated, they must pay a $600 noncompliance fee, file a Financial Responsibility Insurance Certificate (SR-22) with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles for three years, and pay a reinstatement fee.
Virginia drivers are encouraged to contact their vehicle insurance provider to ensure they have the minimum insurance coverage on their vehicles.
Automotive
How to prepare for a winter road trip
Are you planning to go on a winter road trip? Maybe you want to hit the slopes or take advantage of an off-season deal? If so, here are four tips to help you prepare for the journey.
1. Plan for delays
Poor road conditions can significantly slow you down or force you to delay your trip. Additionally, daylight is limited during the winter, which means you may have to shorten your afternoon driving time to avoid battling blizzards, black ice, and freezing rain in the dark. For these reasons, be prepared to take extra time to reach your destination.
2. Do your research
Before you get behind the wheel, make sure to check the weather forecast. This will prevent you from getting caught off-guard in a storm. In addition, you should check the local traffic report. Under extreme conditions, certain highways may be closed, which could force you to backtrack or take an alternate route. It’s a good idea to do your due diligence before hitting the road.
3. Inspect your vehicle
If you’re taking a long trip in winter, it’s a good idea to get your vehicle inspected by a professional. A mechanic will make sure everything is in good working order so you don’t run into any unexpected engine problems along the way.
4. Pack an emergency kit
On top of packing everything you want to have with you for your trip, save some space in your trunk for winter road tripping gear such as a shovel, tow rope, jumper cables, traction aids, warm clothes, flashlights, food and water, wiper fluid and more. This equipment could help get you out of trouble if you find yourself in a tight spot.
In addition, road signs can become completely covered in snow, making it difficult to navigate. Consequently, before leaving for your winter road trip, it’s a good idea to pack a physical map or download an offline copy of a Google Map for reference.
Automotive
7 ways to get your car ready for winter
Winter roads can be hazardous and unpredictable. Therefore, it’s best to be prepared for the worst. Here are a few ways you can make sure your car is ready for winter.
1. Fix paint chips on the outside of your vehicle to prevent corrosion. You can get an exact match of the paint shade used on your vehicle from your local mechanic or car dealership.
2. Stock your roadside emergency kit. It’s a good idea to include items such as a shovel, tow rope, jumper cables, flares, matches, traction aids, flashlights, warm clothing, an emergency blanket, and a first aid kit. Remember to keep the lock de-icer on you, instead of in the car.
3. Bring your car to a professional to have the spark plugs, brakes, fluid levels, and block heater inspected before the cold weather hits. This will ensure everything is in good working order and help keep you safe on the road.
4. Repair chips in your windshield. Even a minor dent can weaken your windshield, causing it to crack during the winter due to the drastic difference in temperature between the outside and inside of your car.
5. Install rubber mats to help prevent your interior carpeting from becoming caked with mud, dirt, and snow. If your car’s flooring becomes waterlogged with melted snow, it can fog up your windows. Remember to shake out your boots before getting in the car.
6. Make an appointment for a rustproofing treatment to protect your vehicle from corrosion. This is especially important if you park your car in a heated garage.
7. Lubricate your car’s rubber door seals with a silicone spray. This will prevent your doors from freezing shut in the cold and ensure your seals remain in good condition.
You may also want to invest in a roadside assistance membership for added peace of mind.
Automotive
How to prevent impaired driving over the holidays
The number of impaired driving collisions dramatically increases over the holiday season. Here are a few tips to make sure neither you nor the people you care about get behind the wheel while under the influence.
Attending a party
If you’re attending a holiday shindig, make sure to choose someone to be a designated driver. If this person ends up consuming drugs or alcohol, play it safe by calling a cab or using a ridesharing service. You could also plan to rent a room at a nearby hotel or sleepover at a friend’s house to avoid getting behind the wheel.
Hosting a party
If you’re hosting a holiday party, there are a few precautions you can take to make sure your guests don’t drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. For example, serve plenty of food and provide alcohol-free beverages throughout the night. In addition, offer your spare bedroom or couch to anyone who wants to stay the night, or pre-arrange cab rides for those who need a lift.
Tips for the road
When driving home from a holiday shindig, keep an eye out for the following warning signs that another driver might be under the influence of drugs or alcohol:
• They’re making wide, abrupt, or illegal turns
• They have a slow or delayed reaction time to traffic lights and signs
• They’re driving unreasonably fast, slow, or at an inconsistent speed
• They’re continuously weaving, swerving, or drifting out of their lane
If you suspect you’re driving behind an impaired driver, slow down, stay behind them and when it’s safe to do so, pull over and call 911.
Additionally, impaired driving accidents that result in fatalities are more likely to happen very late at night or early in the morning. Therefore, try to avoid being on the road between midnight and 3 a.m.
Automotive
3 tips for sharing the road with snowplows
After a period of heavy snowfall, you’ll likely see snowplows out on the streets in full force. To stay safe, it’s important to be patient and give these vehicles enough space to do their work. Here are three tips for sharing the road with snowplows.
1. Keep your distance
Snowplows have a lot of blind spots, which can make it difficult for the driver to clearly see other road users. Make sure you’re visible by giving the snowplow enough room on all sides.
2. Avoid passing
Although you have every legal right to pass a snowplow, it can be a risky maneuver. It’s safer to just be patient and stay the course. When trying to overtake a snowplow, you risk being momentarily blinded by a gust of snow, which could cause you to veer off the road. Besides, the freshly cleared road behind the snowplow is likely a lot nicer to drive on than the road in front.
3. Adjust your speed
Do you get frustrated when you’re stuck behind a slow-moving snowplow? Try to keep your cool and remember that it’s essential for the plow to maintain a moderate speed to effectively do its job. Similarly, when two or three snowplows are spanning the road, it’s not to annoy you or prevent you from passing. It’s actually to avoid creating dangerous windrows in the middle of the road. It’s in your best interest to let these vehicles do their job.
In addition, remember to always pay attention when you’re sharing the road with snowplows, and be sure to avoid cell phone use and other distractions. Drive safe this winter!
Automotive
4 winter storage mistakes to avoid
If you have a vintage ride or seasonal vehicle that you need to store for the winter, here are four mistakes you should make sure to avoid.
1. Storing your vehicle in an unsuitable location
If you want to keep your car in good condition over the winter, you can’t store it just anywhere. Leaving your vehicle on the dirt or grass, for example, creates a lot of humidity, which can cause your car to rust. The best place to store your ride is in a dry, temperate, well-ventilated area such as a garage.
2. Storing your vehicle with an empty tank
To prevent condensation and rust from forming inside your fuel tank, make sure to keep it at least three-quarters full. You may also want to consider adding a fuel stabilizer to make it easier to start the engine in spring.
3. Storing your vehicle while it’s still dirty
Deep clean your vehicle inside and out before storing it for the winter. Loose wrappers and crumbs on the inside of your car can attract pests, while water stains, bird droppings, and dirt on the outside of your car can damage the paint.
4. Storing your vehicle without notifying your insurer
Remember to inform your insurance company that you’ll be putting your car into storage. You can often switch to a policy with a lower premium that still covers your vehicle for things such as theft and vandalism.
Taking the necessary precautions will ensure your vehicle stays in tip-top shape when you’re ready to hit the road again.
