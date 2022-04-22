Home
How to choose which peppers to grow in your garden
Do you want to add a little spice to your life? If so, here are a few tips to help you choose peppers you’ll love to eat and grow.
Intensity
Although it may be tempting to grow the hottest peppers you can find, you don’t want to end up with dozens of them you can’t eat because they’re too potent. Therefore, make sure you choose a variety that you can comfortably handle.
Preference
Think about the recipes you like to cook and find out which types of peppers would enhance the dishes you create without masking the taste or overpowering your palate.
Difficulty
In general, mild peppers germinate quicker and are easier to grow than hot peppers. Additionally, when buying pepper seeds or starters, make sure the varieties you choose are suitable for your climate.
Happy gardening!
How to attract butterflies
The monarch butterflies are returning from Texas and Mexico to northern climes. To attract them and other butterflies to your yard, you need to offer them food and water.
Only a few plants provide both foods for the caterpillar and nectar for the adults. Plant groups that can be used for both include asters, cherry, clover, marigold, milkweed, Queen Anne’s lace, and thistle.
If monarch butterflies are your favorite, be sure to have milkweed growing in your yard. It’s the only plant monarch caterpillars can eat. The poisonous milkweed also provides some natural defense. The monarch, either in its caterpillar or butterfly stages, needs no camouflage. Predators know it’s a poisonous snack!
Black swallowtail butterflies like fennel and parsley. Birch and elm trees attract mourning cloak, white admiral, and question mark butterflies.
Some butterflies are attracted to mud puddles where they get both moisture and nutrients. To create your own mud puddle, place a birdbath top or glass baking dish on the ground. Fill one-quarter of it with sand or a mix of mud and water.
Good annuals for attracting butterflies include cosmos, lantanas, nicotiana, petunias, and zinnias.
How to pick out a pair of running shoes
Do you want to take up running? If so, here are a few tips for choosing shoes that will heighten your performance and can prevent injury.
1. Consider where you run
If you run on relatively flat surfaces like asphalt or a treadmill, road running shoes are ideal. However, if you enjoy running in the woods, trail running shoes are best because they have small studs that offer great traction.
2. Evaluate your stride
The incline of your shoe is the height difference between the heel and the toe. This can make a big difference in terms of comfort. For example, if you tend to launch from your forefoot, choose a pair of shoes with a five- to nine-millimeter incline. However, if you tend to attack the ground with your heel, choose a pair of shoes with a 10- to 12-millimeter incline.
3. Assess your foot shape
It’s important to choose a shoe that offers enough stability to keep your feet aligned. If your feet tend to roll inward while running, you probably have flat feet. Conversely, if your feet turn outward, you likely have high arches. Both issues can be compensated for by selecting a shoe with either more or less arch support.
Do you often experience foot or knee pain when you walk or run? If so, you may need to invest in orthotics. Consult a specialist to get custom insoles for your running shoes.
What you should know about preheating your oven
Most recipes tell you to preheat your oven before cooking. However, you may wonder if this step is always necessary. Here’s the lowdown.
Why should you preheat your oven?
Recipes usually indicate how long a dish will take to cook in a preheated oven. If you forgo this step, you may have to adjust the cooking time to achieve the same result. Preheating the oven also ensures your food cooks at a consistent temperature.
When should you preheat your oven?
Preheating is a very important step in baking. For example, yeast only activates at a certain temperature. Preheating also helps red meat and veggies cook more evenly. However, preheating isn’t required for poultry or baked goods that don’t contain yeast, such as pie.
How long does it take an oven to preheat?
You should aim to preheat your oven for at least 10 minutes. If you don’t wait for your oven to preheat, simply extend the cooking time by 10 to 15 minutes. Modern ovens usually beep to tell you when they reach the designated temperature.
If your oven is malfunctioning, have it repaired by a technician in your area.
Wall decor: Large-format prints
Are you looking for a unique decor idea to embellish a wall in your home? Instead of installing shelves or creating a gallery wall, you may want to consider large-format prints. Here’s what you need to know.
What are large-format prints?
You can create large-format prints on rigid pieces of material like acrylic, metal, vinyl, and wood. You can also design custom wallpaper with texture and embossing. Most printing shops will allow you to choose either a pre-set or custom size.
How does large-format printing work?
You can use royalty-free images or personal photographs to create your large-format print. However, you must choose a high-quality image. Low-resolution photos will become distorted when enlarged. You must also con¬sider the dimensions of the image to avoid stretching or compressing it.
To learn more, look for a business in your area that offers large-format printing services.
How to prevent golf-related injuries
Golf is a sport that’s accessible to people of all ages. However, playing it carries the risk of injuries to the lower back, shoulders, hips, knees, elbows, and other parts of the body. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or a newcomer to the sport, follow these tips to prevent strains and injuries.
Work out before the season starts
To produce a strong and precise golf swing, you need to use a twisting motion. Unfortunately, the repetition of this movement can place a lot of strain on your upper body. To avoid injuries, be sure to both strength train and work on your flexibility before hitting the links. It’s also a good idea to do balance exercises to improve your stability.
Warm-up before each game
In addition to reducing the risk of injuries, a good warm-up can improve your performance. Take the time to get your blood flowing by running on the spot for a minute or two, doing some squats and lunges, and performing rotations with your club on your shoulders. After this, hit a few balls, then line up a few shots on the putting green.
Use the right equipment
To avoid injuries, you need to rely on clubs that are fitted to your size and level of play. You also need quality shoes to reduce the risk of falls. Additionally, it’s a good idea to choose a golf bag with two shoulder straps or use a cart that can be pushed rather than pulled.
Take classes to improve your swing
Many golf injuries are caused by poorly executed movements. If your technique is imprecise, you’re more likely to end up with pain in your elbows, wrists, and shoulders.
Listen to cues from your body
Always pay attention to the signals produced by your body. Start slowly, and don’t exceed your limits. If you feel pain, don’t persist in what you’re doing, and see a professional for prompt treatment. If you don’t, you may aggravate the problem or develop a new one.
Lastly, keep in mind that it can be all too easy to twist your ankle. Since playing golf usually involves walking several miles, be sure to be careful.
6 tips for consuming less at home
Responsible consumption reduces waste and limits greenhouse gas emissions. Here are six tips for consuming less in your daily life.
1. Limit or avoid plastic packaging as much as possible by buying in bulk and opting for sustainable or reusable products over single-use ones.
2. Reduce your carbon footprint by buying local products, eating less meat, and purchasing eco-certified seafood whenever possible.
3. Purchase energy-efficient appliances and invest in a heating system that uses renewable energy.
4. Save water by taking five-minute showers and using rainwater for outdoor maintenance, including watering your garden.
5. Perform renovations that improve the energy efficiency of your home like installing new insulation and triple-paned windows. Regularly cleaning and maintaining your ventilation ducts is also a good idea.
6. Unplug electronics like your TV and computer when they’re not in use to prevent phantom loads.
To find the products you need to consume responsibly, visit your local stores.
