How to choose your child’s name

As an expectant parent, one of the most exciting and daunting decisions you’ll need to make is what to name your baby. Here are a few tips that may help.

Avoid trends

Pop culture references likely won’t stand the test of time, and wildly misspelled names can lead to bullying and embarrassment for your child. Additionally, find out what names are popular right now so your child won’t be one of the six kids in their class with the same name.

Look to your lineage



If you prefer vintage names, consider paying tribute to someone of significance from your family tree. Alternatively, a traditional option from your cultural background can serve as a nod to your heritage.

Consider the meaning

Looking into the meanings behind different names may inspire your choice and give it more significance. Additionally, if you already have a few options in mind, it’s a good idea to find out whether any of them reference something unappealing.

Brainstorm nicknames

A cute possible nickname might help sway your choice, but you should also think about whether a name can be shortened to a nickname you dislike or that might be used by tormentors on the playground.

Say it out loud

A name might look good on paper, but can you imagine using it to address a toddler, teenager, or adult? You should also consider how it pairs with your child’s last name. Ask a few friends or relatives to say it out loud so you can hear how others might pronounce it.

If you’re torn between two options, consider waiting to meet your baby before you make a decision. This way you’ll be able to choose the name that suits them best.