How to choose your hunting clothing

When hunting, comfort and function are essential factors in the clothing you choose to wear. Here are some things to consider that’ll help you make the right purchases.

• Multi-layer systems. If you want to stay comfortable on the move or while looking, opt for technical underwear that keeps you warm while wicking away moisture. Choose polar fleece and merino wool clothing for an excellent middle layer. A windproof, waterproof jacket is your essential outer layer. Be sure to protect your extremities, too. A neck warmer is especially useful, as it can hide your face from your prey.

• Patterns that suit your surroundings. The place where you’re hunting and the time of year will determine which camouflage schemes will best blend into your environment, whether brown, green, or white.

• Type of hunt. You’ll need light and breathable clothing if you track deer over long distances. On the other hand, to harvest small game, you’ll want clothes made of sturdy materials that won’t rip on tree branches or brambles. Similarly, wearing a pair of overalls with ventilation holes underneath your coat is good if you sit in hunting blinds for long periods.

• Essential details. Ensure that the materials you choose are quiet, such as Gore-Tex or fabrics with a peach-skin finish, so your clothes don’t betray you with the slightest movement. Ensure there are enough pockets to keep everything you’ll need within easy reach. Pay attention to their positioning, whether horizontal or vertical. Examine the closures and avoid features like Velcro that make noise.

Before heading out, wash your new hunting clothes with unscented detergent specially designed for hunting.