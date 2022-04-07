How to clean and organize your car’s trunk and cabin

When spring arrives, it’s time to put away your winter car accessories, air out your car cabin and thoroughly clean the interior of your vehicle. It’s also the perfect time to consider storage solutions. Here are a few tips.

Clean

After vacuuming the seats and floor mats, remove calcium rings from the carpets and dust the dashboard and plastic moldings. If you have leather seats, now is the time to oil them to keep them looking new.

Moreover, you should freshen up and remove unpleasant odors from your floor mats using a steamer. If you want sparkling clean windows, wipe the inside in one direction and the outside in the other to ensure you didn’t miss any spots.

Organize

If you want to keep the inside of your vehicle tidy on your next family road trip, fit the seats with practical organizers to store reusable shopping bags, books, tissues, water bottles, and more.

You can also purchase trunk and sun visor organizers as well as a host of other useful accessories including folding and hanging bins. In addition, you may want to invest in a few clip-on cup holders to help prevent empty bottles, cans, and cups from rolling around on the floor.

To find the perfect cleaning products and storage accessories for your car, visit your local stores.