How to clean glass shower doors

Glass shower doors are sleek and stylish. However, keeping them clean can be a challenge. Soap scum and mineral deposits can build up, making your shower doors look dull. Follow these steps to keep your glass shower doors clean and shiny.

Spray with a cleaner

There are plenty of chemical products you can use to remove mildew or hard water stains. Alternatively, you can make an effective, eco-friendly cleaning solution at home. Mix three parts of water and one part of distilled white vinegar in a spray bottle. Add lemon juice for sanitizing power.

Spray the glass shower doors with the mixture and let it sit for five minutes. Use a soft brush or sponge to wipe the surface. Rinse and repeat if necessary. For tough stains, add dish detergent to the spray mixture. Never use abrasive cleaners or scouring pads.

Other solutions

To tackle stubborn hard water or mildew stains, try these everyday products you may already have in your home:

• Dryer sheets. Moisten a dryer sheet and wipe away tough stains.

• Multi-purpose cleaning pads. Although typically used to remove marks on walls, they’re also effective at removing hard water stains.

• Lubricants. Spray lubricants made for loosening rusty parts and stopping squeaks are great for removing marks left by hard water.

Finally, stick to a regular cleaning schedule to prevent stains from building up. For instance, keep a squeegee in your shower and use it to wipe down your doors after every use.