Automotive

How to clean your car’s undercarriage

Published

2 hours ago

on

Your car’s undercarriage accumulates dirt, debris, and road salt. It also periodically gets wet from rain, mud, and snow, leading to rust. Spring is a great time to give the undercarriage a good cleaning. Here’s how to do it.

1. Lift the vehicle. Lifting your car with a jack makes accessing every part of the undercarriage easier. Skip this step if you have a lifted truck.

2. Remove the tires. This optional step allows you to move more freely around the vehicle and get into all the nooks and crannies.

3. Rinse the undercarriage. Wash the undercarriage section by section using a pressure washer or garden hose with a spray attachment. Start from the front, moving toward the back. Hold the spray attachment or pressure washer wand at a 45-degree angle for the best cleaning action.


4. Clean stubborn areas with a degreaser. To remove persistent dirt and debris, spray degreaser on the undercarriage and let it sit for 20 minutes. Scrub with a brush and then rinse the surface.

5. Dry the undercarriage. Rust can develop if moisture is left behind on the metal. Dry every part of the undercarriage with old towels.

6. Apply a protectant. This helps protect the metal of the undercarriage against damage. It‘ll also keep it cleaner for longer.

If you don’t feel confident washing your car’s undercarriage, look for a local car wash that offers the service.

Why you should avoid potholes on the road

Published

1 day ago

on

March 7, 2023

By

It can become tiresome to steer around potholes every spring. However, driving through them can severely damage your car. Here are the areas of your vehicle most susceptible to pothole damage.

• Tires. Driving through deep potholes can lead to a blowout or flat tire. It can also cause your tire to bulge and inflict premature wear, shortening your tire’s lifespan.

• Wheels. Hitting a pothole can cause bends, dents, and cracks in the wheel where the rim meets the tire. Driving on a compromised wheel is dangerous.

• Suspension. Ramming a pothole can hurt your suspension, causing your vehicle to pull to one side. This can drastically shorten the lifespan of your suspension. If you notice your car pulling to one side, take it to an auto repair shop as soon as possible.


• Steering. A pothole can knock your steering mechanisms out of place, causing your steering wheel to vibrate. It can also make your car more difficult to control.

• Exhaust. If you hit a deep pothole and your car bottoms out, you can damage the exhaust pipes, muffler, or catalytic converter, causing your car to make dreadful noises and release harmful pollution into the air.

Avoid potholes when you can; your car will thank you. If you hit a sharp and deep pothole, visit a local auto repair shop for a check-up.

Automotive

Expert tips to protect your windshield all year round

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 22, 2023

By

Your car’s windshield does more than let you see outside. It provides a significant amount of strength to the structural support in the vehicle’s cabin. Here are a few tips to keep it in good condition.

• Periodically wipe your windshield with a microfiber cloth. This will help keep the glass clean and prevent the wipers from spreading dirt around.

• Regularly clean your wiper blades with a soft cloth soaked in washer fluid to remove grease and dust.

• Replace your wiper blades as soon as they show signs of wear to prevent streaking.


• Maintain a safe following distance to reduce the risk of getting hit by stones.

• Warm up your car gradually. Avoid forcing hot air onto the windshield, as the temperature difference between the outside and inside of the car could weaken the glass.

• Place a cardboard or anti-icing tarp over your windshield when the forecast predicts rain or cold weather.

• Don’t use hot water to de-ice your windshield. The thermal shock can cause it to crack.

• Immediately repair chips or cracks in your windshield.

• Use a snow brush with a flexible Styrofoam edge. The bristles on traditional brushes can harbor debris that could scratch your windshield.

• Use a seasonal windshield washer fluid. For example, winter washer fluid won’t freeze and removes road salt, while summer washer fluid removes insects.

Visit a local autobody or glass repair shop to have your windshield inspected and repaired if necessary.

 

Automotive

How to keep teen drivers safe

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 21, 2023

By

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA), teens are notorious risk-takers and may not consider the consequences of taking risks.
Speeding, for example, may not seem dangerous to teens. Car crashes, however, are the leading cause of death among Americans 16 to 19 years old. Forty percent of these accidents are alcohol-related.

Thirty-four states and the District of Columbia have graduated licensing. Driving privileges are phased in through three stages while teens become more experienced. These states have experienced a 32 percent decline in crash rates among new drivers, according to NHSTA.

Here are some tips for parents:

  • Don’t give new drivers the right to drive alone at first. Be a passenger in the car until you are assured that he or she drives carefully and defensively.
  • Don’t allow new drivers to have other teens in the car or limit them to one passenger. There will be less chance of distraction or showing off.
  • Practice night driving with your teen. Limit night driving until he or she has the skill to handle it and realizes that driving at night is more dangerous.
  • Have zero tolerance for smoking and driving. New drivers will be less distracted at the wheel if they don’t smoke.
  • Insist on safety belt use.
  • Be a good role model. Drive safely.

Finally, don’t assume that your young driver can handle a car in all situations because he or she has passed driver’s ed and now has a driver’s license. Your attention to his or her skill level and appropriate restrictions could save the life of the child you love.


Automotive

Four types of shoes you shouldn’t wear while driving

Published

4 weeks ago

on

February 11, 2023

By

Did you know that your choice of footwear can affect your safety behind the wheel? Here’s an overview of four types of shoes you shouldn’t wear while driving.

1. Wedges have thick soles that can prevent you from accurately feeling the gas and brake pedals. This can cause you to misjudge how much pressure you’re applying.

2. Stilettos have sharply pointed heels that can get caught in the floor mat. The heels can also interfere with your ability to pivot your foot from the accelerator to the brake pedal.

3. Flip flops don’t secure to your heel, which can interfere with braking and accelerating. They can also easily slip off and become stuck under a pedal.


4. Large boots restrict your ankle movement and can make it difficult to use the gas and brake pedals. Knee-high boots can also catch against the seat, affecting your reaction time.

A comfortable pair of flat walking shoes with thin, grippy soles offer the safest driving experience.

Automotive

Five situations that require an auto inspection

Published

1 month ago

on

January 31, 2023

By

It’s important to have your vehicle regularly inspected to avoid unexpected breakdowns and fix small problems before they get out of hand. Here are five situations when an inspection is warranted.

1. Your vehicle’s warranty is expiring. If the warranty on your car is due to expire soon, it’s a good idea to bring it to a mechanic for an inspection. They’ll complete any necessary repair work while it’s still covered.

2. You’re planning a road trip. An unexpected breakdown can put a damper on your road trip. To avoid unpleasant surprises and enjoy your vacation, have your vehicle inspected and repaired in advance.

3. You’re shopping for a used car. Checking the mechanical condition of your future vehicle is a must. You’ll find out what type of condition it’s in and can negotiate a lower price if repairs are necessary.


4. Your lease is coming to an end. You may have to pay a hefty bill if the dealership determines your vehicle doesn’t meet their repair standards. It’s a good idea to have your car inspected a few months before the end of your lease so you can correct any lingering problems.

5. You’re selling your vehicle. If you sell someone a defective car, you could be held liable for any injuries they suffer as a result. It’s best to schedule a full inspection before you post your ad. This will allow you to make the necessary repairs, inform the buyer of any shortcomings and set the price accordingly.

Visit a mechanic near you for comprehensive service.

Automotive

Five things to consider before driving abroad

Published

2 months ago

on

January 14, 2023

By

Are you planning a trip abroad and thinking of renting a car while you’re there? Follow these tips to ensure you’re prepared.

1. Driver’s license. Depending on your destination, you may need to get an International Driving Permit (IDP) to drive on the roads legally.

2. Rules of the road. Find out about speed limits, tolls, and alcohol regulations in the country you’re visiting. If you have to drive on the left-hand side, watch a few videos on the internet. This will help you anticipate the maneuvers you may need to make in the opposite direction, such as changing lanes and going through roundabouts.

3. Signage. You may have difficulty interpreting the road signs if you’re not visiting an English-speaking country. Do your research so you know what to expect.


4. Child car seats. If you’re traveling with young children, ask the car rental agency to provide you with car seats. Some American models don’t meet the safety standards in every country.

5. Insurance. Determine if your insurance provides overseas coverage or if you need to purchase insurance through the car rental agency. Also, make sure you have sufficient liability coverage.

Visit travel.state.gov and talk to a travel agent for valuable advice. They’ll tell you what to look for and what vehicle is best for the region you’re visiting. Have a good trip!

 

