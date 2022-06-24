How to clean your tires and wheels

Cleaning your vehicle’s tires and wheels does more than make your car look good. Manufacturers recommend cleaning your tires every other week. Cleaning removes brake dust, rotor shavings, and road salt, all of which can shorten the lifespan of your tires. Here’s how to properly clean your car’s tires and wheels.

What you’ll need

Have these products ready to go:

• Bucket and warm water

• Clean cloths

• Hose and spray nozzle

• Medium-bristled brush

• Toothbrush

• Dish soap

Step 1: Rinse

Wash the tires one at a time to keep the surface wet while you work. Get rid of any loose dirt with a quick spray of your hose. Spray from various angles to remove the most debris from the wheels.

Step 2: Wash the tires

Work on the tires first because the dirty water will soil the wheels. Scrub the tires with a brush, warm water, and dish soap. Allow the soapy water to soften the grime on the tires before rinsing. Repeat this step if necessary and rinse out your brush when finished.

Step 3: Wash the rims

Wash the rims using the brush, warm water, and dish soap. Use an old toothbrush to get into tight areas. Repeat if necessary. After rinsing, thoroughly dry the wheel and the tires with a clean cloth.

With shiny tires and wheels, your car is in showroom shape, and you’ll give your tires a few more miles on the road.