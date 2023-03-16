How to clean your walls without damaging the paint

Washing painted walls can be tricky and requires special care. Follow these steps to avoid marring the paint or leaving unsightly scuffs.

1. Gently remove dust and cobwebs with a vacuum cleaner or duster.

2. Place old towels along the baseboards to absorb excess water.

3. Wash the walls with a sponge or mop, working from top to bottom. Gently scrub away stains as needed. Water alone is usually sufficient for surface dirt, but you may need to use a mild detergent for stubborn stains.

4. Dry the cleaned and rinsed surfaces with a fresh cloth as you go.

Psst! The darker the paint color and the more matte the finish, the less scrubbing you should do.

Do you have high walls that are nearly impossible to reach? Use a telescopic mop or hire a professional cleaner.