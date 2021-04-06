How to come to terms with getting older

While it’s easy to adopt a negative attitude about aging, consider that not everyone gets the opportunity to live to a ripe old age. If you still struggle with the idea of getting older, here’s some advice that may help put your mind at ease.

Embrace a positive outlook

Rather than dwell on the things you may lose as you get older, focus on what you’ll gain. For example, your retirement years present an ideal opportunity to explore new interests and dive into passion projects that you didn’t previously have time for.

Acknowledge your accomplishments

One way to calm anxieties you may have about aging is to reflect on everything you’ve achieved during your lifetime and take pride in the legacy you’ll one day leave behind. Reflect on your life, and be proud of your successes.

Attend to concerns about dying

For some people, writing a will or pre-planning a funeral can be reassuring. If it puts your mind at ease, speak with a lawyer about writing or updating your will. You can also make your own funeral arrangements, thereby ensuring your family won’t have to shoulder the responsibility after you’re gone.

Define your purpose

A key component to feeling vital as you get older is to engage in activities that are fulfilling. One rewarding option is to volunteer. Among other things, supporting a cause that you care about can reduce stress and improve your self-confidence, both of which contribute to health and happiness as you age.

Ultimately, getting older is an inevitable part of living. Make the best of it by adjusting your attitude, engaging in activities you enjoy, and spending time with the people you love.