How to conduct a breast self-exam (BSE)

Published

5 hours ago

on

A breast self-exam (BSE) is a screening method involving women observing and touching their breasts to detect any signs of change. It doesn’t replace a professional examination but can help with early cancer detection. Here’s how to do a BSE.

When
It’s best to do a BSE immediately following your period because your breasts are the most supple at this time. It’s normal to have small bumps or tenderness when examining your breasts before your period. However, make sure to note any persistent or recent changes.

How
Start by visually examining your breasts in front of a mirror. Observe yourself in several positions, with your arms at your side and raised above your head. Make sure you can see your breasts from all angles. Then, use your fingers to feel every inch of your breasts gently.

What
Pay particular attention to changes in the size or shape of your breasts and the appearance of visible or palpable lumps. Take note if your skin has thickened, changed color, or is red and inflamed. Also, look to see if your nipple has changed in appearance or is deviating and if you notice spontaneous discharge or persistent eczema.


If you notice any of these changes or find something else that seems unusual, immediately report it to your doctor.

What you need to know about mammograms

Published

2 days ago

on

October 17, 2022

By

Breast cancer is more common in older women. Therefore, once you turn 50, you should get a mammogram every two years. If you’re approaching this age, here’s more information about this screening exam.

What’s a mammogram?
Simply put, a mammogram is an X-ray of the breast tissue. It provides detailed images from different angles to detect cancer. The procedure usually takes less than a minute and involves placing both breasts between two plastic plates. Clear images can be taken with minimal X-ray exposure when the breasts are flattened.

What are the benefits?
Although mammograms can be slightly painful because the breasts are being compressed, it decreases the mortality rate of breast cancer by detecting it early. Although not infallible, mammograms remain the most reliable method of determining if someone has breast cancer.

How to prepare
Avoid applying lotion or other products to your skin. Wear a shirt that’s easy to remove, and don’t wear any jewelry. You can reduce discomfort by scheduling your mammogram for after your period. Reducing your consumption of caffeinated foods or drinks the week before your appointment may also help. Ask your doctor if you can take painkillers.


For more information, visit nationalbreastcancer.org.

 

What is Medicare open enrollment?

Published

1 week ago

on

October 12, 2022

By

You’ll start hearing a lot about the annual Medicare open enrollment period in October. It is a time when existing Medicare enrollees can change their coverage.

During this time, you can do the following things:

  • Enroll in a Medicare Part D (drug coverage) plan
  • Change from one Medicare Part D plan to another
  • Cancel a Medicare Part D plan
  • Switch from Medicare Advantage to Original Medicare
  • Enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan
  • Change from one Medicare Advantage plan to another
  • Enroll in a Medicare supplement plan if you want to switch from Medicare Advantage to original Medicare, Parts A (hospital) and B (medical).

The annual open enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 17.

You may want to review the available plans if you are on a Medicare Advantage plan. Selections change each year, and some may better suit your current medical or financial status.


Breast cancer: 5 complementary approaches to promote healing and improve quality of life

Published

1 week ago

on

October 10, 2022

By

Integrative medicine pairs conventional cancer treatments like chemotherapy and radiation with holistic ones like acupuncture and hypnosis to care for a patient’s mind, body, and spirit. Developed in the U.S. in the 1990s, it aims to speed up recovery. Here are five clinically proven complementary approaches and their benefits:

1. Acupuncture limits chemotherapy-related nausea and vomiting plus reduce pain.

2. Massage therapy helps reduce fatigue, anxiety, nausea, and pain.

3. Physical activity improves strength and endurance, helps manage stress, and reduces pain and fatigue.


4. Nutritional counseling helps manage weight changes, controls nausea, and improves overall health.

5. Hypnosis reduces pain, fatigue, and nausea after surgery.

In short, integrative medicine helps cancer patients better manage their symptoms and the unpleasant side effects of treatment. For more information, visit nationalbreastcancer.org.

 

3 practical strategies to improve your mental health

Published

1 week ago

on

October 9, 2022

By

World Mental Health Day takes place on Monday, October 10, 2022. It’s the perfect opportunity to take steps toward improving your mental health and well-being. Here are some proven strategies to take control of your mental health.

1. Maintain your social network
Make time to see loved ones. Call a family member or go out for drinks with a friend. You could also try expanding your network of friends by signing up for a group activity. The sense of belonging and the bonds you create can help improve your mental health.

2. Move your body
Exercise reduces stress, gives you energy, and makes you feel good. Try out various activities to find your favorite ones and practice them regularly. For example, you can garden, dance, run, do yoga, or play frisbee; the possibilities are endless.

3. Gain new knowledge
Learning promotes self-confidence and contributes to a sense of well-being. You can register for a course or introduce yourself to hiking, try a new recipe, watch tutorials, or subscribe to a magazine on a topic that interests you.


Finally, set aside some “me-time” and use it wisely — whether taking a nap or singing aloud.

Answering 4 questions about orthodontics

Published

3 weeks ago

on

October 1, 2022

By

Well-aligned teeth have many physical benefits, but did you know there are psychological benefits, too? October is National Orthodontic Health Month. In that spirit, here are four questions to help you learn more about what orthodontics can do for you or your child.

1. What’s orthodontics?
Orthodontics is a branch of dentistry specializing in diagnosing, preventing, and treating misaligned, overlapping, and protruding teeth for functional or cosmetic purposes.

2. Who can undergo orthodontic treatment?
You can realign your smile at any age. Therefore, orthodontics isn’t only for children and teenagers. It’s also for adults who want to straighten their smile, whether for appearance or health reasons.

3. What are the benefits?
Orthodontic treatments can prevent or correct many problems, including premature wear, difficulty chewing, speech problems, and muscle pain. Straight teeth are also easier to maintain and less prone to cavities. Moreover, a beautiful smile can boost your self-esteem.


4. What are the different types of treatments?
Depending on your needs, your orthodontist may suggest various solutions. Common treatments include traditional metal braces, ceramic braces, clear aligners, and retainers.

Talk to an orthodontist in your area to learn more about your options.

4 facts about erectile dysfunction

Published

3 weeks ago

on

September 30, 2022

By

Erectile dysfunction is a taboo subject that’s often treated with a mocking attitude. However, because it’s not always taken seriously, a wealth of incorrect information is circulating about this common condition. Here are four facts to help you sort the truth from the fibs.

1. Difficulty having an erection isn’t necessarily a dysfunction. Fatigue, alcohol abuse, and stress can all cause temporary erectile difficulties. It may also be a simple matter of not wanting a sexual relationship. Don’t be concerned about the occasional glitch.

2. Erectile dysfunction isn’t just about the erection. It also includes the inability to maintain an erection to complete sexual intercourse satisfactorily.

3. It can happen at any age. Although erectile dysfunction primarily occurs as part of the aging process, it can affect men of all ages.


4. Erectile dysfunction can have many causes. Emotions, hormones, the nervous system, and the blood vessels can impact erection. Some reasons for erectile dysfunction include diabetes, cardiovascular disease, Parkinson’s disease, depression, and testosterone deficiency. That’s why it’s essential to discuss your condition with your doctor to determine if you have any underlying conditions.

If you think you may have erectile dysfunction, see a healthcare professional. Remember that talking about it is the first step to correcting the problem.

 

